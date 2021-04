Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

CHATTANOOGA, 374023826

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ANDERSON, MARY ANN

1018 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLARD, JR CHARLES

7324 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BEARDSLEY, RUTH CARRINGTON

1011 GADD RD.

APT#411 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BEASLEY, STEPHEN TODD493 PAGE RD ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---BROWN, DAVID SHANE2831 22ND STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BURLESON, JOSEPH D6026 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CALHOUN, KE DARRIUS RAYQUAN501 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL1201 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---DAVIS, CRYSTAL LEEANN1803 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ESTES, OCTAVIA LASHAWN2511 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FOOTE, JOSHUA LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HARDNETT, EDWARD TYRONE1106 CARLINE RD APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN6309 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE6015 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, GREGORY C3939 BRYANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCURRY, HALEY5215 HARPER STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---MIDDLEBROOKS, SHARON2421 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NANCE, DOMINIC MICHAEL ROMAN8265 BARBERRY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NELMS, DANIEL ROBERT2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN3017 HOBBLEBUSH LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SHAHAN, MICHAEL DAVID4112 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSUALT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---SHEETS, DONALD EUGENEP.O. BOX 1033 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---SHRADER, CHRISTY LEE19 JONES TRAIL TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeMARIJUANA (RESALE)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SMITH, ZACHARIAH PHILLIP435 KILE LN SW APT 517 CLEVELAND, 373117105Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THOMAS, ROGER NMN1104 GROVE STREET APT B CHATT, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRAPE---TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE2000 E 23RD S/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WARE, DEON DEWAYNE400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WELLS, ANISSA MONAE2300 WILSON ST APT #7D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILLIAMS, JAKORIAN TREYSHUN9170 WOODHILL LN JONESBORO, 30238Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNG, MALIK TRAYVON1210 POPLAR ST APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyILLEGAL PARKINGTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE