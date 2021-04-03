Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, had a tag that did not belong on it. The man said it was a friend's vehicle and that he did not know anything about it. He called a friend to come get him and the vehicle.

A man told police that a 77-inch by 12-foot utility trailer was stolen from one of his construction sites at 1409 Chamberlain Ave. The trailer was entered into NCIC and there is no suspect information.



A woman at a residence on 5th Avenue told police that her bedroom window was broken out back on July 4th of last year and she already made a report on it. She said that since that time the window has been propped up with a stick to keep it secured. She said she went to bed around 9:30 p.m. the previous night and when she woke up around 7 a.m. she discovered that someone had messed with the stick as if they were trying to "jimmy" it loose, but no further damage was done.



A woman who lives on Amnicola Highway told police that someone had stolen her Tennessee Valley debit card out of her vehicle while it was parked at her friend's house. She did not provide the address, but said the friend's house was in Hixson. She said that after her debit card was stolen, someone used her name and printed it on seven JP Morgan Chase checks and tried to cash it at Tennessee Valley Bank. She also said that seven unauthorized transactions were made on her bank account for a total of $1,198. She said she had already contacted her bank fraud department about the incident.



An employee of Starbucks, 827 Market St., called police about a suspicious package. A backpack was located next to a booth in the restaurant, left by a known customer. Prior to any police actions on the backpack, the owner of the backpack arrived, saying he left it by mistake. He took the backpack with him as he left.



A man on Forest Acres Lane called police and said he ordered a shirt and a Half Face blade knife from a website. He said the package arrived, but the knife was not in it. He said the package was not open, but that the company had forgotten to include the knife. The man said he was in need of a report for the insurance of the knife.



The property manager of the building housing Crye-Leike Realty, 5870 Highway 153, told police she was informed by a staff member that there was a homeless camp set up directly behind the building. The property manager wanted police to remove the trespassers from the private premises. Police and the property manager walked behind the building, but were unable to locate any homeless camp. Police urged the property manager to summon police for assistance should the unwanted campers return.



An elderly woman staying at the Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St., told police that approximately 30 or so minutes before police arrival, an unknown black male stole her walker that she needs to get around. The woman said that as she was locking the door to her room, she let go of the walker, which is when the man grabbed the device and walked away. The woman believes that the man lives somewhere in the Chatt Inn, but does not know who he is.



Police responded to a shoplifting at the Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police observed a man going through the self-checkout skip-scanning merchandise (scanning one item but bagging multiple). The man then paid only for the scanned merchandise and proceeded to walk out of the business. Police and the business Loss Prevention employee stopped and detained the man. The business decided not to prosecute him for the stolen merchandise ($22.74).



A man's vehicle broke down at 7635 Lee Hwy. Officers pushed it out of the roadway. While running the man's information, officers discovered he was driving on a suspended license. While on scene, officers were dispatched to a priority one call and did not misdemeanor cite the man due to the priority one call.



A caller contacted police about suspicious activity at the East Brainerd Laundry, 7953 E. Brainerd Road. Officers approached a man and woman on scene. Once the reporting caller arrived, he identified the two as the ones washing their clothes in the bathroom. The couple was banned from the property by the man. Officers informed them they were not allowed to be on the property any more and would be arrested if they came back. After leaving the scene officers discovered the woman had a warrant.



Officers were called to the Circle K on 58 Highway where a woman told police she did not have a ride home and asked if they could give her a lift. Police transported her home.

Police received a call from the Hampton Inn & Suites, 400 Chestnut St. While police were en route, the caller said that he was two feet tall and made claims that he was so small he could be picked up by a lawnmower. Police searched from the seventh floor down to the fourth with the assistance of hotel staff, but were unable to locate this two-foot-tall black male.