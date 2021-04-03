 Monday, April 5, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

Saturday, April 3, 2021

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, had a tag that did not belong on it. The man said it was a friend's vehicle and that he did not know anything about it. He called a friend to come get him and the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police that a 77-inch by 12-foot utility trailer was stolen from one of his construction sites at 1409 Chamberlain Ave. The trailer was entered into NCIC and there is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman at a residence on 5th Avenue told police that her bedroom window was broken out back on July 4th of last year and she already made a report on it. She said that since that time the window has been propped up with a stick to keep it secured. She said she went to bed around 9:30 p.m. the previous night and when she woke up around 7 a.m. she discovered that someone had messed with the stick as if they were trying to "jimmy" it loose, but no further damage was done. 

* * *

A woman who lives on Amnicola Highway told police that someone had stolen her Tennessee Valley debit card out of her vehicle while it was parked at her friend's house. She did not provide the address, but said the friend's house was in Hixson. She said that after her debit card was stolen, someone used her name and printed it on seven JP Morgan Chase checks and tried to cash it at Tennessee Valley Bank. She also said that seven unauthorized transactions were made on her bank account for a total of $1,198. She said she had already contacted her bank fraud department about the incident.

* * *

An employee of Starbucks, 827 Market St., called police about a suspicious package. A backpack was located next to a booth in the restaurant, left by a known customer. Prior to any police actions on the backpack, the owner of the backpack arrived, saying he left it by mistake. He took the backpack with him as he left. 

* * *

A man on Forest Acres Lane called police and said he ordered a shirt and a Half Face blade knife from a website. He said the package arrived, but the knife was not in it. He said the package was not open, but that the company had forgotten to include the knife. The man said he was in need of a report for the insurance of the knife.

* * *

The property manager of the building housing Crye-Leike Realty, 5870 Highway 153, told police she was informed by a staff member that there was a homeless camp set up directly behind the building. The property manager wanted police to remove the trespassers from the private premises. Police and the property manager walked behind the building, but were unable to locate any homeless camp. Police urged the property manager to summon police for assistance should the unwanted campers return.

* * *

An elderly woman staying at the Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St., told police that approximately 30 or so minutes before police arrival, an unknown black male stole her walker that she needs to get around. The woman said that as she was locking the door to her room, she let go of the walker, which is when the man grabbed the device and walked away. The woman believes that the man lives somewhere in the Chatt Inn, but does not know who he is. 

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at the Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police observed a man going through the self-checkout skip-scanning merchandise (scanning one item but bagging multiple). The man then paid only for the scanned merchandise and proceeded to walk out of the business. Police and the business Loss Prevention employee stopped and detained the man. The business decided not to prosecute him for the stolen merchandise ($22.74). 

* * *

A man's vehicle broke down at 7635 Lee Hwy. Officers pushed it out of the roadway. While running the man's information, officers discovered he was driving on a suspended license. While on scene, officers were dispatched to a priority one call and did not misdemeanor cite the man due to the priority one call.

* * *

A caller contacted police about suspicious activity at the East Brainerd Laundry, 7953 E. Brainerd Road. Officers approached a man and woman on scene. Once the reporting caller arrived, he identified the two as the ones washing their clothes in the bathroom. The couple was banned from the property by the man. Officers informed them they were not allowed to be on the property any more and would be arrested if they came back. After leaving the scene officers discovered the woman had a warrant.

* * *

Officers were called to the Circle K on 58 Highway where a woman told police she did not have a ride home and asked if they could give her a lift. Police transported her home.

* * *

Police received a call from the Hampton Inn & Suites, 400 Chestnut St. While police were en route, the caller said that he was two feet tall and made claims that he was so small he could be picked up by a lawnmower. Police searched from the seventh floor down to the fourth with the assistance of hotel staff, but were unable to locate this two-foot-tall black male. 


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 5, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For March 29 - April 4

April 5, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 29 - April 4: SANCHEZ JULIO H/M 31 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING W/O LICENSE HAPLER RYAN JEFFREY W/M 23 OFFICER WELLES DUI/ RECKLESS DRIVING ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For March 29 - April 4

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 29 - April 4: SANCHEZ JULIO H/M 31 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING W/O LICENSE HAPLER RYAN JEFFREY W/M 23 OFFICER WELLES DUI/ RECKLESS DRIVING JOYNER FRANCIS EILEEN W/F 33 OFFICER REESE THEFT BY TAKING CURTIS ERIC ANTHONY W/M 30 OFFICER YOUNG HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE THOMASON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 45 RPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS-BUSINESS ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Historical Fiction

One of the best fiction books ever written in my eyes was entitled “The Third Bullet” by the film critic of the Washington Post, Steven Hunter. It was written in 2013 and the hero, former Marine sniper Bob Lee Swagger – a totally fictitious guy – was called in to investigate one of the most enduring controversies of our time - the JFK assassination - in Dallas. The book is so good ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors