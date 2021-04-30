East Ridge Man, 52, Charged With Rape Of A Child

A Hamilton County Grand Jury found that between 2015 and 2019, Grady Hulsey, 52, raped a child younger than 13.

The true bill states the East Ridge man was “in a position of trust, or had supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim by virtue of the defendant’s legal, professional, or occupational status and used such position or trust or power to accomplish the sexual contact.”



Hulsey is charged with rape of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and sexual battery by an authority figure.

