Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, STACY RENEE

2259 THOMASON ROAD ALBERTVILLE, 35951

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045546

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

2821 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE

5625 MAHAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VOP POSS METH

---

EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER

801 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

---

FLINT, KENNETH LAMAR

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GORDON, JEREMY SCOTT

1400 SHERWOOD LANE COOKEVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITH

1602 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 47404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HARVEY, DERRICK DEMARIO

1335 BRADYVILLE PIKE MURFREESBORO, 371305674

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---HAWKINS, JAKIRYEON R6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 1612 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION---HAZLEHURST, DANIELLE MIKAYLA450 CANDYTUFT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HENDERSON, RICKY ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000EVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HENLEY, CHRISTINA STAR1651 JED LANE MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HENLEY, CHRISTOPHER KIRT1211 OSBORNE ROAD APT B CHICAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEPLER, RYAN J1516 PUMKIN RIDGE NASHVILLE, 37135Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KEITH, TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN6838 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA23 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---LACY, DERRICK ANDREW1703 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN4511 DELASHMET RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PECTOL, JOHN BEN5324 PARKERSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)OPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SCHOLTZ, JESSICA MIRANDA216 SPRING MEADOWS DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, TERRI DARLENE8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212859Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STEVENSON, MAGEN LEIGH1606 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081170Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---STIMSON, KEITH8003 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH425 S 22ND PLACE DECATUR, 62521Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---STRICKLAND, SIMONE MIMI38 WINDLACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE440 TRUNK ST APT 8 CLEVELAND, 373111063Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAWATER, RONALD SHAWN730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TERRY, ALEXIS NOEL4520 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434700Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA2310 Cushman St Chattanooga, 374063911Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THRASHER, LEBRON2320 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211601Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FENTANYLDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METHDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---UREN, JENNIFER REBECCA8006 FREEPORT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---UTLEY, MICHAEL LAMONT1335 OLD PISGAH RD BRUCETON, 38317Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WADLEY, TAYLOR1918 CITICO AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUSNONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 374044330Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WRIGHT, JESSICA NICOLE8438 SANDERS RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---YOUNG, IVAN MARTEL530 Bellview Cir Spencer, 38585Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA