Man, 52, Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Cleveland

A man, 52, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning.

He was identified as Xavier Hetiback.

At 3:20 a.m., Cleveland Police responded to a crash with injuries on Westland Drive near Lupton Drive. Officers found a Hyundai Santa Fe down an embankment in a ditch and on its top.

There was a single male occupant in the vehicle. Fire Department personnel extricated him from the vehicle. He was transported to Tennova ER by Bradley County EMS where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time if speed or any impairment contributed to the crash. This crash is still under investigation.