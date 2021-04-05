 Monday, April 5, 2021 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Health Department Administers 100,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Monday, April 5, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a profound milestone in vaccination efforts in Hamilton County, officials said. 
 
The Health Department opened its first COVID-19 vaccination site to first responders and other frontline medical staff on Dec. 23, 2020 and expanded operations as the supply of the vaccine increased and new phases and age brackets were added. Operations have evolved into three vaccine distribution sites across Hamilton County:
 
•        Tennessee Riverpark 
•        CARTA Bus Barn
•        Enterprise South Nature Park 
 
When the Health Department runs all three vaccination sites, they are able to provide 3,165 doses in one given day.
 
In addition to the three vaccination sites, the Health Department has offered the vaccine through the following outreach initiatives and pop-up events:
 
•        Health Department Homeless Health Care Center vaccine outreach events 
•        Long term care facility strike teams
•        Older adult congregate living facilities in partnership with UTC School of Nursing
•        Pop-up event in partnership with Southern Adventist University
 
“The staff and volunteers working at the vaccination sites have done a tremendous job—persevering through changes in weather elements and physical challenges that accompany this task.
We hope this landmark encourages those who have not been vaccinated to consider participating in this significant act of prevention,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Let’s vaccinate our way out of this pandemic.”
 
Since the first dose of the vaccine was dispensed in Hamilton County 30.05 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 17.69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccine data dashboard.
 
Schedule an Appointment: 
 
People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County may visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online at a Health Department vaccination site. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:
 
•        First dose appointments: 423-209-5398
•        Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399
•        Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
 
Additional Resources 
 
•        To volunteer with the Health Department, sign up through the Medical Reserve Corps here: http://bit.ly/3vxb4Zs. 
•        For general COVID-19 questions, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383.
•        Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx. 
•        To schedule your free transportation to either our Tennessee Riverpark or Carta Bus Barn vaccination locations, please call 423-209-8383. 
•         Read the press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/
•         Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
•         To find COVID-19 testing resources near you, visit: https://bit.ly/38tExs9.

