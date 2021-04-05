Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed.

David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday.

Robinson placed the 911 call after the incident.

He initially said he and the woman were playing with the gun and it went off.

Witnesses said the pair had been arguing throughout the day and that he had pulled a gun on her twice earlier and hit her in the face.

Robinson acknowledged pulling the gun on the woman earlier, but said he was only playing around.

He said the last time the gun went off.

He is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of felony reckless endangerment.