Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

Monday, April 5, 2021

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed.

David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday.

Robinson placed the 911 call after the incident.

He initially said he and the woman were playing with the gun and it went off.

Witnesses said the pair had been arguing throughout the day and that he had pulled a gun on her twice earlier and hit her in the face.

Robinson acknowledged pulling the gun on the woman earlier, but said he was only playing around.

He said the last time the gun went off.

He is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of felony reckless endangerment.


Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

Governor Bill Lee To Host Newt Gingrich, Governor Rick Perry And Conservative Policy Leaders In Roundtable Conversation

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee To Host Newt Gingrich, Governor Rick Perry And Conservative Policy Leaders In Roundtable Conversation

Governor Bill Lee is kicking off Second Chance Month by hosting a roundtable conversation on Wednesday, on criminal justice policy with conservative thought leaders, including former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, former Governor Rick Perry, Pat Nolan, Brooke Rollins and Josh Smith. “Criminal justice reform is still somewhat of a conservative frontier, ... (click for more)

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Historical Fiction

One of the best fiction books ever written in my eyes was entitled “The Third Bullet” by the film critic of the Washington Post, Steven Hunter. It was written in 2013 and the hero, former Marine sniper Bob Lee Swagger – a totally fictitious guy – was called in to investigate one of the most enduring controversies of our time - the JFK assassination - in Dallas. The book is so good ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)


