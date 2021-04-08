1 Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Gann Road On Wednesday Night

One person was killed in a wreck on Gann Road in Hixson on Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 7700 block of Gann Road on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving one vehicle. There has been one confirmed fatality.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.