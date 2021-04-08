April 8, 2021
Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 26 - April 1:
03-28-21
McClure, Robert, 45, of 152 Whittemore Street, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
An early morning house fire broke out on West Freedom Circle Thursday.
Tri-Community VFD were alerted for a residential structure fire on 4074 West Freedom Circle in District 5 at 1:37 a.m. ... (click for more)
McClure, Robert, 45, of 152 Whittemore Street, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Public Drunk.
Weaver, Casey Danyel, 32, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana ... (click for more)
One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend.
He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category.
He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)
It’s been about a week since my eye caught a small news item on Chattanoogan.com that Chattanooga Printing and Engraving had been sold in North Chattanooga and, boy, do I remember it well. Matter of fact, I learned a huge lesson there one day during my junior year of high school that I’ve never forgotten. As a junior, I’d go by our family newspaper every afternoon with a very simple ... (click for more)
Baylor wrote an unlikely chapter to its men’s basketball story on Monday night, winning the program’s first national championship with an 86-70 victory over Gonzaga.
The Bears dominated the previously undefeated Zags from opening tip to final whistle, much like they ruled the tournament. Only one of Baylor’s six NCAA victories was decided by less than double figures. Its average ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club’s future is HOT. Today, Chattanooga’s Football Club announces a new, strategic, long term partnership with The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce. The agreement includes the coveted logo placement on the front of the primary jersey, game signage, broadcast assets and more.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Louisiana Hot Sauce on board,” said Jeremy ... (click for more)