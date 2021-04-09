Police Blotter: Copied Company Check Cashed For $7,526.13; Passerby Helps Himself To Brainerd Man's Fridge

An employee of Berry Construction Company told police that a check cleared the company's First Horizon Bank account for $7,526.13. She said it appears that someone copied a company check and made it payable to a person and cashed it at an unknown location.



* * *A man on Forest Avenue told police that while he was at work someone stole his pressure washer and blower from the carport. He said the carport is open and he does not have serial numbers for the items.



* * *



A woman on Distribution Drive told police that she lost her wallet at work or between transits.

She said her ID and Bank of America debit card were in the wallet. She said she cancelled her debit card and will be getting a new wallet.* * *A man and woman were in an argument outside a residence on Eucalyptus Drive. The woman told police that they go together, but that they had gotten into it with each other and she just wanted him to leave. The man told police that he was just wanting to leave as well. Police waited for the man to gather some of his belongings and leave the scene.* * *A suspicious man was reported at a residence on Hickory Valley Road. The owner of the residence said he saw a man on the property. Police made contact with the man, who is a known homeless person. The man said he was trying to keep out of the rain and fell asleep under a table behind the residence. Police verified his identity and asked him to vacate the premises. He left without further incident.* * *A woman on Allin Street told police that a man would not leave her house. She said they are not married and the man does not live at her address. She said she wanted the man trespassed from her property. Police asked the man to leave the property and he was told he has been trespassed.* * *A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1701 S. Hawthorne St. Police located a blue 2013 Yamaha YZF-R6 parked behind the condemned house. Officers spoke with a neighbor, who said he observed two individuals pushing the motorcycle east on E. 17th Street at approximately 5 a.m. that morning via security camera. The neighbor told police the owner of the motorcycle lives on Lynnbrook Avenue. Police located the owner, who came to the location and drove his motorcycle from the scene. The owner told police it appeared the unknown suspects had tampered with the ignition of the motorcycle. Due to the theft and recovery being reported at the same time, the motorcycle was not entered into NCIC.* * *A woman on Angela Drive told police that a man had showed up to her daughter's house and caused a disturbance. She said she and the man had a verbal argument and then the man left the scene.* * *A woman on Sapulpa Street told police that her unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in her driveway when someone entered it and stole numerous items. She said that the only card used was a Capital One debit card. She said the debit card was used at three different locations totaling $50.70.* * *A man told police he came in to the new construction house that he was working in on Arcadia Avenue and he found the front door was opened, along with the back window. He said a brand new, still-packaged, electric water heater and a saw had been stolen. He said the neighbor across the street had cameras, but they were unable to view it until the son came home from work. He told police that whenever he was able to view the footage, he would call in.* * *An employee of Tru by Hilton Hotel, 7008 Shallowford Road, told police that a guest left a pistol in a room and wanted to get it back. Police spoke to the guest, who said she checked out this morning and forgot to grab her gun that she had hidden under her pillow. The gun was a Ruger that belonged to her and she had no history of warrants or being a felon. The pistol was given back to the woman without incident.* * *A woman on Brainerd Road told police she had been using an Uber that morning at approximately 9 a.m., but had left her phone in it when she got out. She said that it was through Assurance Wireless and was a government phone. She said that a man had called her and said he had found the phone, but he never showed up to give it back to her. She had no information about who he was.

* * *



A man on Brainerd Road told police that a black male walked up on his back porch, opened up the refrigerator, took several items out and walked off with them. The man said that he did not wish to prosecute, he just doesn't want the man coming back on his property. Police caught up with the other man down the street and told him that he was trespassed.