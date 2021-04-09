Health Department Announces 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 9,900 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

First Dose Appointments:



· April 13, 16-18, and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark



· April 19-22 at CARTA Bus Barn

People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:



· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398



· Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline is 423 209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.



For a list of accepted documentation and general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.



To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page atfacebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

