Health Department Announces 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Friday, April 9, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 9,900 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

First Dose Appointments:

·      April 13, 16-18, and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark

·       April 19-22 at CARTA Bus Barn

People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

·      First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·       Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

·       Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline is 423 209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.

For a list of accepted documentation and general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.

To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page atfacebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday released the following statement on President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year 2022:

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 9,900 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. First Dose Appointments: · April 13, 16-18, and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation from Alicia Vaughn as county manager on Friday. The Board is not at liberty to further discuss this matter, or any personnel



United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday released the following statement on President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year 2022: "The Biden Administration is sorely mistaken if they believe they've submitted a serious budget proposal," said Senator Hagerty. "Despite taking extra time to develop it, this budget is light

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 9,900 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. First Dose Appointments: · April 13, 16-18, and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark · April 19-22 at CARTA Bus Barn People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment

Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. President: ‘Sit Down!’

It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)

Sports

Future Pans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Former Mocs' All-American Corey Levin Signs With New York Jets

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Corey Levin signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets this week. Levin was a two-time winner of the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award during his career from 2013-16. Levin graduated with a degree in Health & Human Performance from UTC in December 2016 and was a sixth-round selection (217th ... (click for more)


