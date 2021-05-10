Police Blotter: Officers Spending Time Telling People To Find Another Place To Hang Out

The manager of Track's End Restaurant, 3435 Amnicola Hwy., told police that a man has been hanging around the restaurant. She said he had gotten into the motel portion and was standing behind an employee who was doing a cash drop. She said he has also been seen sleeping in the booths of the restaurant and she would like him to be trespassed. Police attempted to find the man in the area to trespass him from the restaurant, but were unable to locate him.



* * *

Police responded to a verbal disorder on Glass Street.

A man told police he was lying in bed when he believed that his wife had hit their grandson. When the man got up, he started asking his wife what happened. He said she became very upset, started yelling at him and told him he needed to leave the house. The man said he owns the house and pays bills for the house. Police spoke to the wife who said she was yelling at her grandson when her husband came out of the bedroom hollering at her. She said that they have been arguing several times in the last few months. She said she wanted her husband to be removed from the house. Police explained to her that he would not be able to be removed because that is his legal address. Both of them agreed to stay in separate areas of the house for the night.* * *A suspicious person was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. Police spoke to the night shift clerk and he said that a man was on the property panhandling, and that he wanted him to leave. He also wanted police to trespass the man. Police made contact with the man and informed him that panhandling is illegal and that he needed to leave the property. Police also told him that he has been trespassed from the property. The man left the property with no further incident.* * *Police responded to a disorder at 6220 Lee Highway. An Uber driver told police that a man had been a customer and that the man had accused him of stealing. This caused a verbal disorder in the vehicle, and he said the man exited the vehicle and walked away. The Uber driver said he just wanted to report the incident because the man was acting suspiciously. Police spoke with the man and he told them that it was just a misunderstanding and that he didn't mean to accuse the driver. Both men were already separated, and no further incident occurred.* * *A suspicious person was reported at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. Police spoke with a person, who wished to stay anonymous, who said a man was sitting inside and was in wet clothing. Police spoke with the man, who was sitting on the bench at the counter. The man said he was trying to warm up and dry out. Police then spoke to staff who said he has been panhandling in the parking lot and would not be able to stay there any longer. The man agreed to go to the Community Kitchen and was transported without incident.* * *Police observed a man who appeared to be a vagrant sleeping in the doorway of the gymnasium at The Howard School, 2500 Market St. Police woke the gentleman up and asked him to leave the premises. The man complied without incident.* * *A suspicious person was found at the Riverwalk restroom, 2900 Amnicola Hwy. Police located a man sleeping on the restroom floor. Police woke the man up and spoke to him. He identified himself and police checked him for warrants. The man did not have any warrants. Police told him that he is not allowed to sleep on the property and, if found here in the future, he can be arrested for criminal trespassing.* * *A woman called police and said someone stole some items from her vehicle at Target, 1816 Gunbarrel Road. She said she left the items in her vehicle and went inside Target. When she came out the items were gone. She could not remember if her vehicle was unlocked or not, but she said she always locks it. No forced entry to the vehicle was observed. There is camera footage of the incident at Target, but it is too far away to see anything. No other suspect information is known.* * *A man at a residence on Harbor Hills Road reported that his 2017 Subaru Forester had been stolen. The man said his Ring camera showed his Subaru being backed out of his driveway at 4:18 a.m. by an unknown person. He said he keeps a key in the center console and that his garage was open. While police were on scene, the man was informed through social media that his car had been located at 3014 Marrydale Way in the Chattanooga city limits. The man had a second key, so police transported him to the Marrydale Way address to retrieve his vehicle. The man inspected his car and found there to be no additional damage. He took his vehicle from the recovery scene and returned home. Inside the vehicle were a set of latex gloves that did not belong to him. Police also located a TN ID inside the vehicle belonging to a white male with an address on Harbor Hills Road. Police attempted to contact the man, but were unsuccessful. Police also received several additional calls in the area about kids breaking into vehicles. These incidents are being investigated.

* * *



A trespasser was reported at the bus station at 960 Airport Road. Police spoke with a woman who told them there was a man at the bus station who had been there for over 24 hours and she wanted him gone. She told police that she had been trying for the last two hours to get him to leave, but he would not. Police spoke with the man and told him that he needed to leave. The man told police that he had nowhere to go, so he wasn't going to leave. Police told him that if he didn't leave, they would take him to jail. The man then got his belongings and left the property. Police informed him that he was trespassed and to not come back to the bus station property.