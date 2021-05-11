 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested In Collaborative Law Enforcement Effort

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Travis Wayne Howard
Travis Wayne Howard

Travis Wayne Howard, 42, and Thomas Joshua Barnhill, 35, were arrested Sunday and charged with various crimes, after being caught stealing catalytic converters.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies backed up Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers in stopping Barnhill and Howard walking along I-75 near mile marker 27 on Monday. Upon making contact with the two pedestrians, troopers discovered Barnhill and Howard were carrying cutting tools and a recently cut catalytic converter.
 
Cleveland Police Department officers and BCSO patrol deputies responded to assist the troopers, along with investigators from THP and BCSO. The collaborative investigation discovered that the suspects were coming from a business on Frontage Road where they cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle stored there.

Additionally, the investigators determined that the same suspects had burglarized a building at the same business in April.
 
Barnhill and Howard were booked into the Bradley County Jail and both charged with burglary, two counts of felony vandalism and three counts of theft under $1,000. Barnhill was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia that he was discovered to be in possession of at the time of his arrest.
 

Thomas Joshua Barnhill
Thomas Joshua Barnhill

May 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

May 11, 2021

Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested In Collaborative Law Enforcement Effort

May 11, 2021

County Budget Includes 4% Pay Rise For County Employees, 42 More Health Department Employees


A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he ... (click for more)

Travis Wayne Howard, 42, and Thomas Joshua Barnhill, 35, were arrested Sunday and charged with various crimes, after being caught stealing catalytic converters. Bradley County Sheriff's Office ... (click for more)

The upcoming Hamilton County government budget includes four percent salary increases for county employees, who went without a raise last year as the coronavirus hit. The budget keeps the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned. A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford ... (click for more)

Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested In Collaborative Law Enforcement Effort

Travis Wayne Howard, 42, and Thomas Joshua Barnhill, 35, were arrested Sunday and charged with various crimes, after being caught stealing catalytic converters. Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies backed up Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers in stopping Barnhill and Howard walking along I-75 near mile marker 27 on Monday. Upon making contact with the two pedestrians, troopers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors