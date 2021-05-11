Police Release Video Of Man They Say Shot And Killed Ralph Smith, 47, Monday Afternoon At Highway 58 Circle K

Chattanooga Police have released a video of a man they believe shot and killed Ralph Smith, 47, on Monday afternoon at the Circle K on Highway 58.

The video shows a young black male with dreads coming in the front door of the convenience store. Click here for the video.

At approximately 4:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the location on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Mr. Smith suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.