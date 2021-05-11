Suspect Sought After Ralph Smith, 47, Is Shot And Killed Monday Afternoon

Ralph Smith, 47, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon on Highway 58.

At approximately 4:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 4858 Highway 58 on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.