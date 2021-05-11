 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Suspect Sought After Ralph Smith, 47, Is Shot And Killed Monday Afternoon

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Ralph Smith, 47, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon on Highway 58.

At approximately 4:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 4858 Highway 58 on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

May 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

May 11, 2021

Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

May 11, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule. COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose) Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned. A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule. COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose) Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406 · May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark · No appointment necessary · FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors