Suspect Sought After Ralph Smith, 47, Is Shot And Killed Monday Afternoon

Ralph Smith, 47, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon on Highway 58.
At approximately 4:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 4858 Highway 58 on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.