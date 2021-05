Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, MACON K

13 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE

1210 WEST END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE

3900 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

BOWMAN, DUSHAUN D

4902 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC VANDALISM

---

BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL

703 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, KEVIN L

1401 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CHATMAN, LAMONDA E

508 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---CLOWDUS, CHAD63 FORESTER CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT)---CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---DAMASCHKE, MICHAEL F2160 BROCK BURRIS RD COLUMBIA, 42728Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FAIRBANKS, ZANE I5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FRANK, HEATHER DAWN4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE6409 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---GADDIS, GARAEK5003 NEWPORT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE2609 OAK STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALL, LELAND RAY109 OWENSBY DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolFALSE REPORTSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HILL, KATHERINE REE6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE402 WEST 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS1611 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---JARRETT, STEVEN D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KELLY, SHEALA G3430 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---KENNEDY, JEFFERY DEWAYNE3732 BENTWOOD COVE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37302Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT (SIMPLE)---MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MCDONALD, LANISHA19 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NELSON, KAREN MELINDA2515 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL821 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, LARRY LEBRON4308 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:GAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---QUINN, DARIAN LAMOND5953 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM224 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794815Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBINSON, MITCHELL AUSTIN4815 TOMAHAWK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE---SIEROCUK, RANDALL M2404 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063919Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---SMITH, DUSTIN TAYLOR1507 N THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---SMITH, EMILY R581 LIMBO LANE LIVINGSTON, 38570Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRATTON, KEITH MARVIN3404 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE729 MANSION CIR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TORY, PATRICK LAMAR8457 HUNTER HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WELLS, PHILIP305 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS---WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY