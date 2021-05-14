Man, 24, Charged With Statutory Rape After Taking Girl, 16, Near CSAS For Sex

Police responded to a statutory rape call on Wednesday, and observed a black Honda backed into a parking spot near CSAS. One of the officers turned on the takedown spotlight and saw a male and female having sex in the vehicle, and those two began putting clothes back on. The man, who was later identified as Desmond Strickland, 24, got out of the vehicle and spoke to the police.

He said he had just met the girl, and he showed his ID to police. However, the girl said she did not have an ID since she was only 16.

Strickland was charged with aggravated statutory rape and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody.

The girl’s sister came by to pick her up. Police spoke to the victim, who, after being read her rights, said she met Strickland on Facebook and told him she was 18. She said they met at her house and then drove to CSAS.