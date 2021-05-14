 Saturday, May 15, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Man Charged With Killing Dog At Cross Creek Drive

Friday, May 14, 2021
Philip Wells
Philip Wells

An East Ridge man was taken into custody after being charged with taping a dog’s mouth shut and suffocating the animal.

On March 17, police responded to an animal cruelty report at Cross Creek Drive. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner, who said he had left the animal with his grandfather. The owner told police that his grandfather knew what killed his dog.

Police spoke to the grandfather, who said one of his other grandsons had told him the dog had run away. Police spoke to another witness, who had been living with the grandfather and the suspect Philip Wells, 21.

The witness told police he saw Wells duct tape the dog’s snout “air-tight shut” and strangled the dog by sitting on him. The witness said he did not know when it exactly happened, but said it had occurred a month and a half prior.

The grandfather said Wells had moved out and was living in a trailer in East Ridge. Police said Wells turned himself in on Wednesday and was taken to the county jail. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.


May 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 14, 2021

Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

May 14, 2021

Man Charged With Killing Dog At Cross Creek Drive


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy man has been charged with rape of a child. Police said on Dec. 11, James Roy Stamey, 46, took a child from her home in Soddy Daisy and drove her to another residence. Police ... (click for more)

An East Ridge man was taken into custody after being charged with taping a dog’s mouth shut and suffocating the animal. On March 17, police responded to an animal cruelty report at Cross Creek ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

A Soddy Daisy man has been charged with rape of a child. Police said on Dec. 11, James Roy Stamey, 46, took a child from her home in Soddy Daisy and drove her to another residence. Police said he raped the child, and that a later investigation discovered photos depicting Stamey committing sexual battery against the child and her brother. The children’s mother said the suspect ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy? - And Response

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: That’s ‘Nonya’ Business

In the Sunday editions of the Chattanooga Times Free Press the editors will often include a feature on “fake news,” or “News That’s Not” but I don’t suspect them to include themselves in the junk report this weekend. The Chattanooga newspaper once again stumbled Thursday when they had an embarrassing lead story on the front page. The headline read, “DA accused of marrying employee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors