Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALDACH, MICHAEL FRANK
713 N BARSTOW STREET EAUCLAIRE, 54703
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY
59 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
1938 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE
2609 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
BRADLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH
616 HIDDEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE
5924 POERTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD/ HOMELESS SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSS OF HERION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112433
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRANKLIN, ROBERT MARK
4013 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373434548
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
GIBSON, JESSE LEE
369 COUNTY ROAD 832 BLACK, 63625
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH
435 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
HEATON, MICHAEL A
807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 307412105
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HUFF, MICHAEL C
3225 CASCADE HILLS DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
JERONIMO SALES, ROLANDO
2313 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
JONES, DOMINICK A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213164
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KERLEY, AMANDA KAY
195 SPRINGVALE LN ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN
1831 NORTH PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY
207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT
1316 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL
1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OWENS, CLAYTON THOMAS
1722 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PARKER, CODY BLAKE
126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POWELL, DWAYNE A
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
3805 MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROSENBAUM, ROBERT ALLEN
1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAARINEN, NICHOLAS AARRE
3746 LAKE KATHERINE ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
SALAS-GOMEZ, ANDRES
9309E BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
SMITH, MARSHALL BUSTER
128 BLESS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SOLOFF, JANIE R
1631 RUSTIC HOMES LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION
---
SWAFFORD, BLAINE A
7303 E CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
THORNTON, TOMESHIA LAUVETTE
260 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS
211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WOODRUFF, WILLIE E
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YOUNG, JAMES EARL
408 GOODLETT ST TUPELO, 38804
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LEE CO MISS)