Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDACH, MICHAEL FRANK

713 N BARSTOW STREET EAUCLAIRE, 54703

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY

59 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

---

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

1938 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE

2609 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

BRADLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH

616 HIDDEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE

5924 POERTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD/ HOMELESS SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY POSS OF HERIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112433Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FRANKLIN, ROBERT MARK4013 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373434548Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVING---GIBSON, JESSE LEE369 COUNTY ROAD 832 BLACK, 63625Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH435 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---HEATON, MICHAEL A807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 307412105Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HUFF, MICHAEL C3225 CASCADE HILLS DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---JERONIMO SALES, ROLANDO2313 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---JONES, DOMINICK AHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213164Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---KERLEY, AMANDA KAY195 SPRINGVALE LN ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KING, DEONTA LILTRELL277 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN1831 NORTH PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT1316 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OWENS, CLAYTON THOMAS1722 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PARKER, CODY BLAKE126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---POWELL, DWAYNE A728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN3805 MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROSENBAUM, ROBERT ALLEN1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SAARINEN, NICHOLAS AARRE3746 LAKE KATHERINE ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---SALAS-GOMEZ, ANDRES9309E BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATION---SMITH, MARSHALL BUSTER128 BLESS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SOLOFF, JANIE R1631 RUSTIC HOMES LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION---SWAFFORD, BLAINE A7303 E CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---THORNTON, TOMESHIA LAUVETTE260 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---WAUGH, HERBERT LEE1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WOODRUFF, WILLIE E727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---YOUNG, JAMES EARL408 GOODLETT ST TUPELO, 38804Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LEE CO MISS)