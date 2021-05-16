 Sunday, May 16, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDACH, MICHAEL FRANK 
713 N BARSTOW STREET EAUCLAIRE, 54703 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY 
59 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
BEAN, JENNIFER LEE 
1938 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE 
2609 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY 
300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
BRADLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
616 HIDDEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER 
3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE 
5924 POERTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN 
4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN 
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD/ HOMELESS SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSS OF HERION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112433 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRANKLIN, ROBERT MARK 
4013 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373434548 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
GIBSON, JESSE LEE 
369 COUNTY ROAD 832 BLACK, 63625 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH 
435 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
HEATON, MICHAEL A 
807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 307412105 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HUFF, MICHAEL C 
3225 CASCADE HILLS DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
JERONIMO SALES, ROLANDO 
2313 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
JONES, DOMINICK A 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213164 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KERLEY, AMANDA KAY 
195 SPRINGVALE LN ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL 
277 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN 
1831 NORTH PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY 
207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT 
1316 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL 
1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER 
4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OWENS, CLAYTON THOMAS 
1722 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PARKER, CODY BLAKE 
126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POWELL, DWAYNE A 
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
3805 MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROSENBAUM, ROBERT ALLEN 
1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAARINEN, NICHOLAS AARRE 
3746 LAKE KATHERINE ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
SALAS-GOMEZ, ANDRES 
9309E BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
SMITH, MARSHALL BUSTER 
128 BLESS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SOLOFF, JANIE R 
1631 RUSTIC HOMES LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION
---
SWAFFORD, BLAINE A 
7303 E CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
THORNTON, TOMESHIA LAUVETTE 
260 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON 
1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS 
211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
WAUGH, HERBERT LEE 
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WOODRUFF, WILLIE E 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YOUNG, JAMES EARL 
408 GOODLETT ST TUPELO, 38804 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LEE CO MISS)


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDACH, MICHAEL FRANK 713 N BARSTOW STREET EAUCLAIRE, 54703 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer announced his resignation after working for East Ridge for 20 years. He said he started at the bottom as a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old working for ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 19 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,803. There are 508 new cases, as that total reaches 889,893 ... (click for more)



