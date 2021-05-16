2 Men Shot Near Coolidge Park On Sunday Night

Two men, 31 and 21, were shot near Coolidge Park in North Chattanooga on Sunday night.

At approximately 6:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired at 150 River Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

While on scene, officers were notified that a second victim had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victims stated they were in the area of Coolidge Park when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting at them.