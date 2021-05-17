 Monday, May 17, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Iconic Chattanooga Airport Terminal To Be Expanded; 1st Phase Cost Is $14 Million

Monday, May 17, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The Chattanooga Airport board and the public got a first look at the future terminal expansion project, and some of the features the designers have planned. Principal architect Ray Boaz called the current airport an “iconic building” but pointed out several places where it could be improved.

 

In order to facilitate many of these improvements, the terminal will be adding 2,600 square feet of space, and existing space will be renovated.

Aesthetically, the redesigned terminal will prominently feature glass and thus will have more natural lighting. Inside the terminal, one of the priorities will be creating a third lane for TSA.

 

Because the airport will need to continue to function as renovations are occurring, this section will be completed in even smaller steps in order to accommodate these needs.

 

“There is an addition that has to be made to accommodate the TSA, so there will be a smaller addition, then TSA can be relocated, we can renovate the area, and then TSA will move back to that area,” Mr. Boaz said. “So the number one priority is to get TSA established in their new situation.”

 

Mr. Boaz also showed images of a café-type area located in the space right after one ascends the stairs or escalator, but before going through TSA. He described this area as a place where people can grab a drink and relax before going through security.

 

This redesigned terminal should have several more gates to give the airport more places to bring passengers in and out. Another area of need was restrooms, so the designers have included several new restrooms, including an associated support room.

 

“That’s a mother’s nursing room, or a family restroom, or a service dog relief station. Those items are associated with this restroom,” Mr. Boaz said. “Now, the airport has really started to address needs that can’t be existing restrooms.”

 

An “upscale” restaurant is also something Mr. Boaz addressed during his presentation. This restaurant would be located “air-side” after passengers have gone through security. Other air-side improvements will include a seating area with chargers. In all, Mr. Boaz said the project could take anywhere from 18 to 22 months, or longer, when started.

 

“There’s a lot of phasing to keep the airport in operation, especially the TSA screening operation,” Mr. Boaz said. “It’s going to take a lot of coordination with TSA.”

 

Even though this project will take years to complete, the architect said it will be worth waiting for, as it should improve the experience within the airport.  

 

“It’s trying to make what can be a stressful part of traveling a little less stressful and a little more welcoming and easier to navigate,” Mr. Boaz said.

 

President Terry Hart said the first part of the project will cost around $14 million, and said the airport has been awarded a grant as well.

 


May 17, 2021

Youth, 17, Charged In Shooting At Cheddar's Parking Lot That Left A 27-Year-Old Man Injured

May 17, 2021

Contract Awarded To Repair Mississippi River Freeway Bridge At Memphis

May 17, 2021

Chattanooga Volkswagen To Suspend Production From June 7-18


The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel ... (click for more)

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit ... (click for more)

Due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, Volkswagen Chattanooga will suspend production activities during the weeks of June 7 and June 14. Regular production operations will resume ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Youth, 17, Charged In Shooting At Cheddar's Parking Lot That Left A 27-Year-Old Man Injured

The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel Road. A 27-year-old man was shot during the incident. The teen is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Contract Awarded To Repair Mississippi River Freeway Bridge At Memphis

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Group. The selection was based on qualifications, experience, and availability of personnel and equipment, officials said. The contractor is expected to start work as early ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (2)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Served Us Well

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

Sports

España Paces Furious Comeback As Red Wolves Tie New England

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)

McCallie Grad Hakim McMorris Finishes Third In PAC 12 Decathlon

Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors