Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADFORD, MEGHAN L

6912 BARCHEL CIR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA SHANA

2108 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURNETTE, BRUCE EDWARD

3727 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLARK, MWALIMU OWUSU

1397 MEADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 373432494

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY

1811 ROCKY VIEW WAY KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

DAVIS, LORI DEANNE

4407 KINGS LAKE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

6529 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432997

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GLASS, RONALD EUGENE

1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH

8881 MILLARD LEE LANE APARTMENT #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HARDY, JUDY B

900 YOUNG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

HARPER, COREY CORTEZ

5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092322

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

---

HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD

1503 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374045126

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

JAMES, RONALD G

1691 ARMSTRONG FERRY R DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JONES, ANTHONY LAMAR

4404 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163715

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT- AGGRAVATED

---

KARM, MARLENA JOHANNA

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KEITH, KRISTY

3813 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEE, JAMES E

2595 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SOLICITATION - METH FOR RESALE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

---

LEMING, MICHAEL LEE

1005 CAREY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LESNEFSKY, CHRISTOPHER

8174 NE 51ST ST KANSAS, 64119

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LITTLE, DEANNA ANN

5220 CHERYL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151834

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MAXWELL, JIMMY DALE

2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123013

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT

233 VREALAND ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON

9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

PADGETT, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN

MORGAN COUNTY LIFE, 37886

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI

9717 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373793908

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PHAN, THANH HUONG THI

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215647

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR JR

1206 P0PLAR STREET APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER 1000)

---

REAGAN, MICHAEL RAY

4544 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA L

163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROBERTS, JAMES R

10090 GORDON ST APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

RODRIQUEZ, KELSIE MICHLLE

1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 39170417

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE 39170417

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

---

RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042628Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SERRATO, RAFAEL HERNANDEZUNKNOWN EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---SMITH, SAMUEL DAVID607 TREMONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPARKS, MAKALA DAJAUAN4929 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794510Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER LEECOMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, JESSE S2006 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---THRUSH, AMY L873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECT---TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH1022 GARNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045014Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK732 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112025Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS