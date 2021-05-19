May 19, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Police were called to Alton Park Boulevard where a man and woman were arguing. They have been together for 27 years. They both had been drinking all night. They got into a disagreement about
Parkridge Medical Center has opened a free community vaccine clinic, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to as many as 50 people per day through its Employee Health office. The clinic will be open for a limited time, from Wednesday through Tuesday, May 25. Its hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Vaccines will be administered in the Employee
I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about.
My daily habit is to search a good many Internet sites that I enjoy, trying to find stories that relate to my many interests and cast light on things I think about. I'm a huge fan of Israel and, in morning readings, I keep up with the never-ending barrage of battle against God's chosen people. I care a great deal about the Children of God, and I am one among many who monitor today's
CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST.
As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will
Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16).
Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene's 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start