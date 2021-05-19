 Wednesday, May 19, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Dealing Out Of Chattanooga Hotel Gets Federal Heroin Selling Charge

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A man dealing drugs out of a Chattanooga hotel is facing federal charges.

Averoyan Sandridge, 32, is charged with possession of heroin for resale.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the ATF executed a search warrant on Room 122 of America's Best Inn at 7717 Lee Highway on March 17.

The search warrant was based on multiple controlled buys of heroin, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement found Sandridge in the breezeway of the hotel. He had $960 in currency on him included money that had been marked by agents.

Video showed Sandridge place something on top of a vending machine just before law enforcement arrived. Agents found a foil package that contained 9.3 grams of heroin.

They also found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol in an area where Sandridge was just prior to going to the vending machine.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALTMAN, ASHLEY K 1102 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT --- BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN 6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two "Must Reads" Today

My daily habit is to search a good many Internet sites that I enjoy, trying to find stories that relate to my many interests and cast light on things I think about. I’m a huge fan of Israel and, in morning readings, I keep up with the never-ending barrage of battle against God’s chosen people. I care a great deal about the Children of God, and I am one among many who monitor today’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)


