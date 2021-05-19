Man Dealing Out Of Chattanooga Hotel Gets Federal Heroin Selling Charge

A man dealing drugs out of a Chattanooga hotel is facing federal charges.

Averoyan Sandridge, 32, is charged with possession of heroin for resale.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the ATF executed a search warrant on Room 122 of America's Best Inn at 7717 Lee Highway on March 17.

The search warrant was based on multiple controlled buys of heroin, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement found Sandridge in the breezeway of the hotel. He had $960 in currency on him included money that had been marked by agents.

Video showed Sandridge place something on top of a vending machine just before law enforcement arrived. Agents found a foil package that contained 9.3 grams of heroin.

They also found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol in an area where Sandridge was just prior to going to the vending machine.