Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALTMAN, ASHLEY K

1102 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALL, STACEY LYNN

102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BARNES, KEON LAMONTE

842 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWRECKLESS DRIVING---BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA3203 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST---BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTONNO ADDRESS HIXSON, 373431272Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---BLAKE, DAKOTA RYAN812 MYNDERS AVE MARYVILLE, 37801Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE2211 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064127Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BURNS, JERMAINE LEBRON1514 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000---CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL5131 OLD MISSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CHAIREZ-ESPARZA, MISTY ANN612 RICHARDSON ST DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---COLEMAN, PAUL2211 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CORNELIUS, DONALD74 PICKENS COVE JACKSON, 38305Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213902Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DUNN, CHARLOTTE NMN11244 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---FOWLER, PRACEY KAY2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061817Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000---GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HAMMONS, JUSTIN TYLER1274 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK77 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OVER $10,000THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA11649 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENDRIX, DAVID WAYNE5167 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---HILL, MARK ANTHONY200 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 307366368Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---HOLLINS, BOBBY LEE95 ROBIN RIDGE DR FEEDING HILLS, 01030Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD2908 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HURST, KATHERYN DANIELLE2000 E 23RD ST RM 175 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HUTCHESON, TWILLA DENIECE9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JOHNSON, JOHN PATRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KHAIPO, UTAIWAUN B3616 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KILGORE, JOHN MICHAEL6524 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEWIS, JAMES LEE1901 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064234Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARREST---LOWERY, BAILEY JO930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE813 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37302Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP UNDER 1000)---LYNN, JAMES MARSHALL3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD5308 WEAVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MIKES, CHRISTOPHER D801 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTNOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MILLHORN, LORA6002 SHADYWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MONTGOMERY, BRITTANY NICOLE4304 EDINGTON ST KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN523 S LOVEL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MORRIS, JOSETTE NINA13354 ANIMAL CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE15 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151501Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OWENS, DERRICK MONTREL277 W 37TH ST EAST RIDGE, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PARKER, RASHAD ANTON2300 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATTON, TYREL LEON3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSIOON OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH---QUARLES, TERRI KASHA157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191626Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RICHARDSON, JEFFERY T3616 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUESUMMER BREEZE LANE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORBURGLARY---SHIFFLETT, ROY LENNY123 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICETHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE2414 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156318Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---SIMS, SHADAWN LATRICE1119 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---SLATER, CHLYAMESHA NIEYAE4700 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SMITH, JAMIE MAY102 S GREEN ST DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD2103 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---TAYLOR, VERNON1727 DOCKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---TIPTON, DONNA M6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, TERRI M1202 BRUIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT2002 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE