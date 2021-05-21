 Friday, May 21, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Trimble Hits "Biden Administration Circumventing Gov. Lee And Displacing Migrant Children Into Hamilton County"

Friday, May 21, 2021

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Arch Trimble IV has hit the Biden Administration for "circumventing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and displacing migrant children in Hamilton County."

That came after a report of migrant children being flown into the Wilson Air Center at the local airport at night. 

Mr. Trimble said, “It is urgent that we undertake an audit of federal Immigration laws in order to see how it is possible for the Biden Administration to deceive the tax paying residents of Hamilton County.

“While this practice in a way may be legal, it is certainly not transparent nor in the best interest of the taxpayers of Tennessee.”


Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Man, 25, Critically Wounded In Thursday Night Shooting At Gas Station On Dodds Avenue

Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely intoxicated and required that EMS respond. Both women were checked out by EMS and EMS deemed that they did not need to be transported to the hospital. Police found out that both of the women ... (click for more)

Man, 25, Critically Wounded In Thursday Night Shooting At Gas Station On Dodds Avenue

A man, 25, was critically wounded in a gas station shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 8:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of Dodds Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a possible crime scene but were advised the possible victim had left the scene. A short time later officers were advised by dispatch that ... (click for more)

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: To Idaho (With Comments)

The state of Oregon has allegedly gotten so bad that a big crowd host of citizenry is ready to change license plates. That’s nothing new; people are leaving the liberal ‘woke’ states like California and Illinois in record numbers, but this is far different; these disgruntled and, quite frankly, furious residents who have had enough of the “Democrat rule” are keeping their dirt – ... (click for more)

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


