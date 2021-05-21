Trimble Hits "Biden Administration Circumventing Gov. Lee And Displacing Migrant Children Into Hamilton County"

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Arch Trimble IV has hit the Biden Administration for "circumventing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and displacing migrant children in Hamilton County."

That came after a report of migrant children being flown into the Wilson Air Center at the local airport at night.

Mr. Trimble said, “It is urgent that we undertake an audit of federal Immigration laws in order to see how it is possible for the Biden Administration to deceive the tax paying residents of Hamilton County.

“While this practice in a way may be legal, it is certainly not transparent nor in the best interest of the taxpayers of Tennessee.”