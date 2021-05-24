 Monday, May 24, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Vaccination Events - No Appointment Needed - Open To The Public 12+

Monday, May 24, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month and next. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The following list is available on their vaccine webpage at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events
 
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn.

37402
•         Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.  
•         Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Currently scheduled through the end of June
Every day EXCEPT:
            May 29, 30 & 31 – Memorial Day
            June 20 – Father’s Day
 
Sequoyah Health Center
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379
•         Tuesdays & Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
 
Birchwood Clinic
5625 TN-60, Birchwood, Tn. 37308
•         Wednesdays, May 26, June 9 & June 16 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
 
The Bethlehem Center
200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, Tn. 37410
•         Saturdays, May 29 & June 19 noon-2 p.m.
 
Super Carniceria Loa
400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, Tn. 37421
•         Friday, June 4 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
 
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
 
The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here.


May 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Large White Retriever Is Accomplice In Mansion Hill Chase; Man Asleep On Glenacre Court Bench Thought He Was In A Park

May 24, 2021

Health Department Vaccination Events - No Appointment Needed - Open To The Public 12+

May 24, 2021

Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 215 New Cases


An officer observed a white sedan run a red light at 1300 Dallas Road. A view of the driver was obscured by a large white retriever sitting upright in the front passenger seat. The officer attempted ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month and next. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 17,930. There are 215 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Large White Retriever Is Accomplice In Mansion Hill Chase; Man Asleep On Glenacre Court Bench Thought He Was In A Park

An officer observed a white sedan run a red light at 1300 Dallas Road. A view of the driver was obscured by a large white retriever sitting upright in the front passenger seat. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated, turned into the Riverview Grande Apartments (formerly Mansion Hill) and eluded police. The officer ... (click for more)

Health Department Vaccination Events - No Appointment Needed - Open To The Public 12+

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month and next. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The following list is available on their vaccine webpage at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Sports

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors