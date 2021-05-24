Health Department Vaccination Events - No Appointment Needed - Open To The Public 12+

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month and next. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The following list is available on their vaccine webpage at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn.
37402
• Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Currently scheduled through the end of June
Every day EXCEPT:
May 29, 30 & 31 – Memorial Day
June 20 – Father’s Day
Sequoyah Health Center
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379
• Tuesdays & Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Birchwood Clinic
5625 TN-60, Birchwood, Tn. 37308
• Wednesdays, May 26, June 9 & June 16 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The Bethlehem Center
200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, Tn. 37410
• Saturdays, May 29 & June 19 noon-2 p.m.
Super Carniceria Loa
400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, Tn. 37421
• Friday, June 4 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here
.