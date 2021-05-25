Police Blotter: Car Started Falling Apart On 153; In Close Call, Car Only Hit Pedestrian's Steel-Toed Boot

Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started clicking and then shredding off. The man said he did not hit anything, but that the vehicle was just falling apart. NC Towing towed the vehicle.



A man on Blackford Street called police and said that his neighbor was noisy the night before and had a lot of vehicles coming and going from the house. He said this is a frequent issue with his neighbor. Police were also dispatched to this location in the early morning hours for a noise complaint from this same neighbor, but did not locate anything.





A man told police that at some point during the night a vehicle ran off the road and struck the house that he is building on N. Chamberlain Avenue. The man showed police the damage that was done to the black wall and the electrical box on the north side of the house and the PVC pipe on the west side of the house. He said that no one saw what happened and no one has any suspect information.



A caller reported a white male was in Starbucks on Brainerd Road cursing. Police spoke with the man who said he was just a little irritated and meant no harm to anyone. The caller was anonymous and not on scene. Police checked the man's ID and made sure he had no outstanding warrants. He went on his way.



A man on Iris Road told police that his firearm was stolen from his vehicle last night. He said he had his Sig-Sauer sub-compact 9mm handgun underneath the driver's seat of the vehicle. This morning he noticed the vehicle had been searched through and the firearm was gone. No suspect information is known. The firearm was put into NCIC.



An employee of WTVC, 4279 Benton Dr., told police that two catalytic converters were stolen

from company vehicles. He said that if they find video footage of the event they will email it to police.



A man on Williams Street told police he let another man borrow his vehicle. He did not give police the details of the agreement of the car loaning, but said he wanted it back. Police attempted to call the car borrower, but he did not answer his phone. Police will attempt to call him again to get the vehicle back to the lender.



A man on Alton Park Boulevard told police that he ran from Cleveland to Chattanooga because he was afraid of someone. He said that he had a ride coming to pick him up, but just wanted police to be aware of the situation.



A man on Lee Highway asked police for a ride to the bus stop. Police transported the man to the bus stop at Lee Highway and Shallowford Road.



Three separate ID documents were turned into police that were found in a dumpster at 1120 King St. Police turned them into Property.



Police made a traffic stop at 3300 Hixson Pike on a maroon Ford Fusion (TN) for an expired tag of Sept. 2020. The driver had valid drivers license, insurance and no active warrants. A verbal warning was issued.



An anonymous caller reported a disorder in progress at a residence on Mountain Creek Road. Police spoke with a white female who identified herself to police. When asked about a disorder, she said "it was the TV." She also said she had gotten into an argument with her "old man," but he had already left the scene in an unknown direction. She said nothing physical happened and police did not see any indications of physical harm.



A woman on E. 25th Street Court told police that she and her boyfriend had been drinking most of the night and gotten into a verbal argument. Neither would clearly say what the argument was over. The boyfriend said that he would leave for the night to stop any further arguments.



A man on Federal Street told police that someone entered his Toyota Avalon through an unlocked door. He said the vehicle was rifled through, but nothing was taken or damaged.



Suspicious activity was reported at 3401 Campbell St. Police spoke with a woman who said that someone called into the office regarding an argument taking place in the breezeway of Building 9. She said when she went to check what was happening, she witnessed a black female attempting to get into a gold Toyota Camry that quickly reversed when she tried to open the door. She said the woman then hit the car with her hand and later left in a black Nissan with no plate.



A man reported an improperly parked auto on Mitchell Avenue. The man told police he is the construction manager at this location and that they set up cones to keep vehicles from parking here due to them moving equipment around. He said that the lot the car is parked on is owned by the same people they are working for right now. They wanted police's help to find a responsible for the vehicle. Police were unable to get in touch with a responsible. The man said he would try to get in touch with them or work around the vehicle. The vehicle is currently not damaged or destroyed.



A man on Indus Way told police that someone cut the lock to his shed and stole two commercial waterslides worth $4,000. He said he would need a report for his insurance.



A man on Brainerd Road told police that someone had stolen the month sticker/decal (March) from the tag (plate) on his vehicle. He said he discovered this last Sunday at about 6 p.m. and he has no idea when he last saw the tag.



A man told police that his vehicle was hit while parked at Hamilton Place Mall between 6-8 p.m. He said the driver's side tail light was cracked and there was a dent as well. No suspect information is available.



A man on Passenger Street called police and said someone damaged the driver's side door and driver's side passenger door on his 2017 Jeep Cherokee. He said he was not sure when it occurred, but it was a dent and scratch marks.



A woman on Koblentz Circle told police she was upset that her husband had taken her vehicle and they are now separating. She said she wanted her vehicle returned to her. Police spoke with the husband, who returned the vehicle and said he does not want any further contact with her.



A woman on Frazier Avenue told police that college students, driving a Ford Fusion, were throwing things out of their vehicle at other cars. The woman did not know if her car was damaged, but wanted police to know what had happened. Police told her to call back if she found any damage.



A woman on Rosemary Drive told police that $60, a laptop and a phone was stolen from her vehicle overnight. No suspect information is known.



Police responded to a shoplifting at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. Employees reported three men stole beer. There is very little suspect information due to how busy the store was at the time of the theft. Three men were observed leaving without paying, and each one had a case of beer. They left in an unknown direction of travel. No employee had access to the cameras. Police will conduct a follow-up for better suspect information.

Police responded to an accident at 6112 E. Brainerd Road. A man said he was pulling out of Old Birds Mill Road onto E. Brainerd Road. He said he was looking left down E. Brainerd Road and did not see another man walking across the street in front of him, causing him to almost hit him. The walker said he was not hit, but that only the tire had hit his steel-toed boot and he had dropped his phone out of reaction, damaging the phone.