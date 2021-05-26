Man Who First Said He Was Shooting Victim Near Coolidge Park Is Arrested By Police; Video Gives Evidence On Gunbattle

Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the May 16 shooting of a 31-year-old man that occurred at 150 River St. - near Coolidge Park.

Scyhuler Davis, 21, is charged with reckless endangerment. He was booked on that charge at the Hamilton County Jail.





Police said, "Initially, Davis represented himself as a victim in the shooting. After further investigation, it was determined that Davis is the suspect in this incident and is charged accordingly." After further investigation, it was determined that Davis is the suspect in this incident and is charged accordingly."

Police said they went to River Street and found Karon Gaines, 31, suffering from a gunshot to his upper right leg. They said a short time later Davis showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

The vehicle that dropped off Davis at Erlanger then left the scene.

Both Gaines and Davis said they heard a single gunshot and did not see anyone shooting at them. Both said they would not cooperate with an investigation.

Police said they found several spent 9mm and .40 caliber spent shell casings at the shooting scene. A silver Nissan Altima had a bullet hole in the back windshield. There was blood around that vehicle.

Witnesses told of seeing a blue four-door sedan that was involved. Police said video showed a blue Nissan Altima circle the area three times, then park at Coolidge Park. Three black males got out of the vehicle, including one police believe to be Davis.

Police said Davis could be seen walking toward the silver Nissan Altima just before the gunbattle broke out.