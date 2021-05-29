Out Of Town Jury Will Hear Trial In Which Janet Hinds Is Charged With Traffic Death Of Rookie Chattanooga Police Officer

An out of town jury will hear the trial in which the former postmaster for Soddy Daisy is charged with the traffic death of a rookie Chattanooga Police officer.

The jury will be brought back to Chattanooga for the start of the trial on Sept. 20.

Judge Don Poole said in open court that he has decided to grant a motion by the defense for a change of venue.

He said a written order would be put down to that effect.

Ms.

Hinds allegedly hit Officer Nicholas Galinger with her vehicle while he was inspecting an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road on Feb. 23, 2019. Officer Galinger was originally from Cincinnati.

There was testimony earlier that Ms. Hinds had had drinks at a restaurant near Ringgold prior to heading home along Hamill Road. She was not taken into custody for several days and briefly went on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston and Assistant Cameron Williams are trying the case for the state. Ms. Hinds is represented by attorneys Ben McGowan and Marya Schalk.