Music On Aquarium Plaza Is Part Of Memorial Weekend Celebration

Sunday, May 30, 2021 - by Earl Freudenberg

  • 24-year Air Force pilot watches

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Medal of Honor big band concert

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Female vocalist

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Dad and daughter from Ohio

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Watching the show

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

Chattanooga’s Memorial Day celebration continued Sunday with an afternoon of music on the plaza between the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center and the Tennessee Aquarium downtown. 

 

The Air National Guard Band of the South from McGee Tyson Airfield in Knoxville performed a five- hour concert. 

 

The band has a 40-year history.  It features a clarinet and saxophone quartet, jazz and swing band and the Sound Barrier Rock Band. 

 

The musicians performed everything from Count Basie’s “April in Paris”, Glenn Miller’s “Chattanooga Choo Choo” to the Beatles “Eleanor Rigby”.  The group also played several patriotic selections In keeping with the holiday.  This band travels all over the South year round doing a variety of musical pieces. 

 

Sitting in his scooter enjoying the concert was a retired 24-year Air Force pilot who said he came downtown just to hear the music.  The pilot flew numerous missions in Viet Nam among other places.  The pilot said he was grateful for all those who have given their lives in defense of the United States. 

 

A young father vacationing from Ohio brought his small daughter to the plaza to enjoy the music.  The dad said he appreciates the Memorial Day observance and its true meaning.

The dad said he was looking forward to touring the Coolidge Medal of Honor center. 

 

A Memorial Day program will take place Monday at the National Guard Armory on Holtzclaw Avenue at 11:00.


May 30, 2021

