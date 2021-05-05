 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bid Approved For $30 Million CSLA At Lakeside Project

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday approved TriCon Inc.’s bid for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) at Lakeside project, which will cost around $30 million. Commissioner Tim Boyd noted he has long been a proponent of finding CSLA a new home, and thanked the commissioners for approving the bid.

 

“This $30 million is going to repurpose Lakeside Elementary to a K-12 magnet school,” Commissioner Boyd said.

“I’ve worked for over 10 years to get CSLA a new facility, since it’s one of the worst buildings in the county that we’re teaching kids out of.”

 

He added, “I just want to commend the board of education, and the architects, and the staff at CSLA for doing a fantastic job. We even talked about it in budget hearings how much a new K-12 building would cost. The numbers are 50, 60, 70 million. We’re going to get a great campus for half that money.”

 

Commissioner Boyd touted the resolution as an example of how the county can reuse older buildings, rather than spending more money to build new ones. During the end-of-meeting announcements, he thanked County Mayor Jim Coppinger as well.

 

"This is a great example of how we can repurpose those buildings and save the community money, while giving kids a great facility to go to school in. I thank everyone involved and look forward to the ribbon cutting on this one."

 

“I’d like to thank the mayor for bringing forward the bond resolution that the $30 million is coming out of,” Commissioner Boyd said, “and I’d like to thank the mayor for supporting CSLA throughout the years.”

 

Commission Vice Chairman Randy Fairbanks also congratulated Commissioner Boyd, saying “We know he’s championed this project for a new school for CSLA for years, and I congratulate him for sticking with it for years.”

 

The current Lakeside Academy was built in the mid-20th century.

 

Officials have previously said they would like to finish the project in 2022. It will include a new section as well as upgrading the current space.

 

 

 


May 5, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 5, 2021

Gift From Jollys Makes Possible New K-9 For The Sheriff's Office

May 5, 2021

Bid Approved For $30 Million CSLA At Lakeside Project


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9. They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday approved TriCon Inc.’s bid for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) at Lakeside project, which will cost around $30 million. Commissioner ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Gift From Jollys Makes Possible New K-9 For The Sheriff's Office

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9. They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. and Mrs. Jay Jolly to the Sheriff's Office. It will be used to purchase a dog and any associated equipment and supplies. The Jollys have a daughter who is studying to be a veterinarian, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chamber, Quit Virtue Signaling

Sprinkled liberally throughout the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce’s “CEOs for Racial Equity – Pledge”, to be signed by its members, are the words “Equity”, “Equality” and “Prosperity”. Let’s call these words the new “virtues”. The Pledge is asking that these virtues be embraced, and that the business community admit its past indiscretion of systematic racism. A friend, who ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rufo Explains ‘Theory’

The Tennessee State Legislature, in its final week in session, is working tirelessly to ban “critical race theory” from being taught in the state’s public schools. Mind you, it is just a theory but has become a volatile subject in American politics and there is good reason. Unfortunately, some of the few, the liberal elites, have taken the challenge to advance the “critical race ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)

Lookouts Home Opener Postponed To Wednesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts postponed their season opener on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Tickets are still available for Opening Day on Wednesday, May 5. Tuesday's game will be made up Thursday (5/6) at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for both games. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors