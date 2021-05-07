May 7, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
David Cory will be the new principal at East Ridge Elementary School. He previously served as assistant principal at Harrison Elementary School and has 20 years of experience in education.
... (click for more)
A Chattanooga man charged with selling heroin and possessing a gun though he was a felon at the time has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison.
Christopher Bearden, 32, appeared ... (click for more)
David Cory will be the new principal at East Ridge Elementary School. He previously served as assistant principal at Harrison Elementary School and has 20 years of experience in education.
Prior to joining Hamilton County Schools, Mr. Cory served as a principal for nearly 10 years in California. Before he became a principal, he was an assistant principal, taught elementary school ... (click for more)
It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career.
During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled.
During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family.
I ... (click for more)
The Chamber of Commerce is now “woke” to the fact its idiotic “CEOs For Racial Equality” has done far more damage in our community and to our reputation than good. In the first week the pledge that flat-out demands … “WE WILL continue our work by engaging in CEOs for Racial Equity meetings to address the issues of racism, injustice and bias in our organizations and community.” … ... (click for more)
The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren’t scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night’s doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs softball team is set to close out regular season play this weekend against Southern Conference foe Samford in a crucial three-game series on Saturday and Sunday inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Saturday's doubleheader kicks off at 1 p.m. ET while Sunday's single game series finale is set for a 2 p.m. ET first pitch. All three games will be LIVE on ESPN+. General ... (click for more)