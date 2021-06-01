 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 187 New Cases

Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,069.

There are 187 new cases, as that total reaches 896,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,789, which is an increase of 19 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,832 cases; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations, down 1

Dade County: 1,250 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,684 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,959 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 777 hospitalizations, up 2

June 2, 2021

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated the man and determined he wasn't a danger to himself or others and he was released after his meeting. He is currently homeless and he said he stays in a tent near the Chattanooga Convention ... (click for more)

6 Men Arrested, Charged In Monroe County Human Trafficking Operation

A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump has resulted in the arrest of several men accused of seeking illicit ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

I can never remember having to water outdoor plants in May so here’s hoping we’ll get some rain later this week. But listen to me talk! My rhododendron blossoms have never been as pretty as I take my monthly stroll through the garden and the magnolia trees are beginning to pop their beautiful white blooms so it’s the grass that you can tell really needs water. Then again, the soil ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Camden Sewell A Leader As Vols Point To College World Series

When Tennessee lost its SEC baseball tournament opener to Alabama on Wednesday, my first knee-jerk thought was the Vols would be better off getting out of there as quickly as possible. Just save the pitching arms and the determination for the next tournament. I covered a Tennessee baseball team in 2001 for the Knoxville News Sentinel that employed that strategy. Those Vols ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Fulmer Still Trying To Figure Out Retirement

At first, hardly anybody knew who he was. He wore a floppy "booney" hat and sat quietly in the bleachers at Rivermont Park, watching one of his eight grandchildren play in the "Rumble on the River" youth baseball tournament. I knew that Coach Phillip Fulmer was there but I chose to honor his privacy until tournament officials told me he would love to say hello to me. So, I ambled ... (click for more)


