Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 187 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,069.There are 187 new cases, as that total reaches 896,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 63,789, which is an increase of 19 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,832 cases; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations, down 1Dade County: 1,250 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,684 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,959 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 777 hospitalizations, up 2

Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated ... (click for more)

A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Drug & ... (click for more)