Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 187 New Cases
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,069.
There are 187 new cases, as that total reaches 896,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,789, which is an increase of 19 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,832 cases; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 1,250 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,684 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,959 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 777 hospitalizations, up 2