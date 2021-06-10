 Thursday, June 10, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDERSON, JAMES RAYMOND 
5406 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BEAN, NORMAN CARL 
206 BAY CITY TRAIL HOUGHTON LAKE, 48034 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
4050 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS 
925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARLETON, SAMEL THOMAS 
2510 EAGLE PARK RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY
---
CERVANTES, RODOLFO LARA 
1312 SW HILLCREST STREET ARCADIA, 34266 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE / MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CLEMMER, SUMMER MARIE 
200 MCINTURFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE 
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163046 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COLEMAN, KA'DARRIUS R 
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONNER, STEVEN JAMES 
6761 ARDIS LANE LOT 28A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COX, AMBER GRACE 
1737 HIDDEN HARBOR ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
DAVENPORT, DEDRICK LEBRON 
275 CROLL COURT APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FLETCHER, KELLY 
1116 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOREHAND, RANDY LEE 
1203 EVERTT DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
---
FORT, DEKARLOS VINCENT 
4103 DAYTON BLVD A 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, DAKAMION MARSHUN 
2129 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW 
525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK 
15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, DERRICK DEMARIO 
620 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
JACKSON, ISAIAH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, JOCELYN SHEA 
2099 SHERWOOD RD SEWANEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
---
KOSTUIK, RICHARD PETER 
1903 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
LOVETT, DESOTA A 
43 GALE ST RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, BEUNIKIA RENEE 
1988 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL 
555 N HAWTHORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE 
3814 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, DAVID JOE 
5024 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE 
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112309 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOORE, NATHAN MARK 
4304 BOYNTON RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG 
2609 14TH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MOSES, JOSHUA LYNN 
197 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413535 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REESE, NATHAN JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC
---
ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE 
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM 
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE 
3400 JENKINS RD APT A 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN 
3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STREET, DONALD EUGENE 
HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STUBBLEFIELD, JESSE W 
905 SOUTH 4TH STREET PADUCAH, 42003 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE 
3631 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112824 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE 
2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VINES, KATRICE RENEE 
1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL 
123 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, KELLY LYNN 
216 PICKENS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
BURGLARY
---
WRIGHT, JEREMY SHAWN 
604 BROOKFIELD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
YOUNG, RANDALL LEE 
RR 2 BOX 186 MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


