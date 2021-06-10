Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDERSON, JAMES RAYMOND
5406 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BEAN, NORMAN CARL
206 BAY CITY TRAIL HOUGHTON LAKE, 48034
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL
4050 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS
925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARLETON, SAMEL THOMAS
2510 EAGLE PARK RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY
---
CERVANTES, RODOLFO LARA
1312 SW HILLCREST STREET ARCADIA, 34266
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE / MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CLEMMER, SUMMER MARIE
200 MCINTURFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163046
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COLEMAN, KA'DARRIUS R
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONNER, STEVEN JAMES
6761 ARDIS LANE LOT 28A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COX, AMBER GRACE
1737 HIDDEN HARBOR ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
DAVENPORT, DEDRICK LEBRON
275 CROLL COURT APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FLETCHER, KELLY
1116 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOREHAND, RANDY LEE
1203 EVERTT DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
---
FORT, DEKARLOS VINCENT
4103 DAYTON BLVD A 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, DAKAMION MARSHUN
2129 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW
525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK
15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, DERRICK DEMARIO
620 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
JACKSON, ISAIAH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, JOCELYN SHEA
2099 SHERWOOD RD SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
---
KOSTUIK, RICHARD PETER
1903 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
LOVETT, DESOTA A
43 GALE ST RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, BEUNIKIA RENEE
1988 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL
555 N HAWTHORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
3814 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, DAVID JOE
5024 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112309
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOORE, NATHAN MARK
4304 BOYNTON RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG
2609 14TH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MOSES, JOSHUA LYNN
197 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413535
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC
---
ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE
3400 JENKINS RD APT A 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN
3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STREET, DONALD EUGENE
HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STUBBLEFIELD, JESSE W
905 SOUTH 4TH STREET PADUCAH, 42003
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE
3631 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112824
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VINES, KATRICE RENEE
1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
123 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, KELLY LYNN
216 PICKENS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
BURGLARY
---
WRIGHT, JEREMY SHAWN
604 BROOKFIELD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
YOUNG, RANDALL LEE
RR 2 BOX 186 MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)