Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ANDERSON, JAMES RAYMOND

5406 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BEAN, NORMAN CARL

206 BAY CITY TRAIL HOUGHTON LAKE, 48034

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL

4050 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS

925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CARLETON, SAMEL THOMAS

2510 EAGLE PARK RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INTRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY

---

CERVANTES, RODOLFO LARA

1312 SW HILLCREST STREET ARCADIA, 34266

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE / MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CLEMMER, SUMMER MARIE

200 MCINTURFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163046

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COLEMAN, KA'DARRIUS R

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CONNER, STEVEN JAMES

6761 ARDIS LANE LOT 28A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COX, AMBER GRACE

1737 HIDDEN HARBOR ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

DAVENPORT, DEDRICK LEBRON

275 CROLL COURT APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FLETCHER, KELLY

1116 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOREHAND, RANDY LEE

1203 EVERTT DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

---

FORT, DEKARLOS VINCENT

4103 DAYTON BLVD A 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FREEMAN, DAKAMION MARSHUN

2129 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW

525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK

15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARVEY, DERRICK DEMARIO

620 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

JACKSON, ISAIAH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, JOCELYN SHEA

2099 SHERWOOD RD SEWANEE, 37375

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

---

KOSTUIK, RICHARD PETER

1903 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

LOVETT, DESOTA A

43 GALE ST RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MARTIN, BEUNIKIA RENEE

1988 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL

555 N HAWTHORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE

3814 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCDANIEL, DAVID JOE

5024 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE

818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112309

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MOORE, NATHAN MARK

4304 BOYNTON RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG

2609 14TH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---MOSES, JOSHUA LYNN197 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413535Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REESE, NATHAN JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC---ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE3400 JENKINS RD APT A 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STREET, DONALD EUGENEHOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATION---STUBBLEFIELD, JESSE W905 SOUTH 4TH STREET PADUCAH, 42003Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE3631 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112824Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---VINES, KATRICE RENEE1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL123 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITE, KELLY LYNN216 PICKENS RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHBURGLARY---WRIGHT, JEREMY SHAWN604 BROOKFIELD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---YOUNG, RANDALL LEERR 2 BOX 186 MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)