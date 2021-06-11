County Schools Plan To Hire Nine More School Safety Officers

The County Schools plan to hire an additional nine School Safety Officers using funds from a School Safety Grant and money that had been set aside for School Resource Officers.

Supt. Bryan Johnson said school officials had met with Sheriff Jim Hammond who said the latter funds would not be requested for SROs.

County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 million now being budgeted by the Sheriff's Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) be given to the County Schools, along with about $1 million more, so that all 75 county schools can be covered with School Safety Officers (SSOs).

SROs are more expensive and have additional roles, including mentoring students.

SSOs are often retired police officers who function as "security guards" at the schools.

Sheriff Hammond said it has been difficult to hire and retain School Resource Officers.

Dr. Jim Corbin, school safety coordinator, will be responsible for training the new SSOs.

The officers are to work alongside the school administrators at the direction of Dr. Corbin.



