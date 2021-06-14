 Monday, June 14, 2021 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Motorcyclist, 21, Killed In Accident Sunday Night On Hixson Pike

Monday, June 14, 2021

A motorcyclist, 21, was killed in an accident on Hixson Pike Sunday night.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a two vehicle crash at 3900 Hixson Pike.
 
A Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 48-year old man, was traveling southbound at 3900 Hixson Pike attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it turned into the travel path of a Honda JH2 motorcycle traveling northbound.
 
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by Hamilton County EMS. He later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

June 14, 2021

Man Says He Shouldn't Have Been Drinking So Much After Car Hits Pole, Flips On Its Top; 2 Passengers Taken To Hospital

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Alton Park on Saturday night. Officers said they were told a Chevy Malibu had been driving south on Alton Park Boulevard when it drifted to the right and hit a utility pole. Police said the collision caused the vehicle to flip and “come to rest on its top.” Police spoke to the driver, Tanner Brown, 21, and said they smelled alcohol ... (click for more)

County Health Department To Host Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov . Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available ... (click for more)

Opinion

In The Twilight Zone At The School Board

I have a friend who used to say, “I have been to two World’s Fairs and a hog calling contest and I have never seen the beat.” That is exactly the feeling I had after last month’s four-hour marathon School Board meeting. I have been attending school board meetings for the last 20 years and I have never seen another one quite like it. This meeting had it all. For the first time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Survivor' Speaks Here

It’s one thing to tell a loudmouth in Texas he’s “all hat and no cattle.” And it’s altogether another to ask some fellow in an Abilene beer hall “where do you let you wife graze?” Throughout the history of the Lone Star State, there have been many gun fights, differences settled at the OK Corral or The Alamo, but the most heinous scoundrel of all is one who’ll kill another man’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: "Bones" Sewell Has Been Plenty Sturdy For Omaha-Headed Vols

Tony Vitello took the time to watch Tennessee’s baseball players celebrate after Sunday’s 15-6 victory over LSU. The joyous scrum that ensued after the Vols’ earned their spot in the College World Series was a sight to behold for a program that hadn’t enjoyed such a moment in 16 years. Vitello, UT’s coach, reported that everyone made it out of the pile-up unscathed. He was ... (click for more)

Tennessee Homers Its Way To College World Series

The Tennessee Vols are on their way to Omaha after homers flew out of the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Vols bashed LSU 15-6 to win the Super Regional in two games. Tennessee built a nine-run cushion before Tre Morgan and Brody Drost hit two-run bombs to cut the lead to 11-6 in the seventh. But the Vols kept on scoring before an adoring crowd in Knoxville. ... (click for more)


