Motorcyclist, 21, Killed In Accident Sunday Night On Hixson Pike

A motorcyclist, 21, was killed in an accident on Hixson Pike Sunday night.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a two vehicle crash at 3900 Hixson Pike.

A Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 48-year old man, was traveling southbound at 3900 Hixson Pike attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it turned into the travel path of a Honda JH2 motorcycle traveling northbound.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by Hamilton County EMS. He later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.