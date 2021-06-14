Motorcyclist, 21, Killed In Accident Sunday Night On Hixson Pike

A motorcyclist, 21, was killed in an accident on Hixson Pike Sunday night.
At approximately 9:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a two vehicle crash at 3900 Hixson Pike.
A Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 48-year old man, was traveling southbound at 3900 Hixson Pike attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it turned into the travel path of a Honda JH2 motorcycle traveling northbound.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by Hamilton County EMS. He later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.