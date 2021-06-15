Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths, 292 New Cases
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,307.
There are 292 new cases, as that total reaches 899,784 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,431, which is an increase of 43 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,876 cases, down 7; 66 deaths, up 1; 263 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,245 cases, down 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,739 cases, down 3; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,996 cases, up 7; 232 deaths; 784 hospitalizations