Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths, 292 New Cases

Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,307.

There are 292 new cases, as that total reaches 899,784 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,431, which is an increase of 43 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,876 cases, down 7; 66 deaths, up 1; 263 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,245 cases, down 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,739 cases, down 3; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,996 cases, up 7; 232 deaths; 784 hospitalizations

At a board meeting on Tuesday, after an almost two-year period when Finley Stadium was largely shut down, Stadium Corporation Chairman of the Board Mike Davis expressed thanks to the partners

Hamilton County had 10 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,316. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. The number

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,307. There are 292 new cases, as that total reaches



At a board meeting on Tuesday, after an almost two-year period when Finley Stadium was largely shut down, Stadium Corporation Chairman of the Board Mike Davis expressed thanks to the partners who use the stadium. "The city of Chattanooga is ready to get out," he said at a meeting on Tuesday. Director of Athletics at UTC Mark Wharton told the board that tickets for both football

Hamilton County had 10 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,316. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,671, which is 99 percent, and there are 139 active cases. There are 27 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive

SSOs Cannot Come Close To Filling The Shoes Of SROs

The following is an open letter to both the Hamilton County Commission and Hamilton County School Board. I in no way speak for any of the organizations that I have been a part of. As the eve of the budget vote looms, there is one topic that has become yet again a focus of everyone's attention, the Sheriff's budget. This year I was surprised by Jim Corbin's attempt to grow the

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain's elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States

Joseph Dycus: Speaking Of Trae Young, "Hawks Should Be Pleased With Third Year Guard"

The discourse surrounding Trae Young during his first three regular seasons have been focused on what he can't do. His defense lies somewhere between abysmal and bad, and is someone who dies on screens at the point of attack in a league dominated by ball screens. He's a good shooter whose 30 foot bombs showed Steph Curry's impact on the next generation of guards, but has never shot

Hazel Davis, Sharon Powell, Rosalie Basten And Nancy Hora Are 1st Place Team At CWGA Play Day

At a Chattanooga Women's Golf Association Play Day at the Brainerd course, the first place team net low ball was at -19. Team members were Hazel Davis, Sharon Powell, Rosalie Basten and Nancy Hora. In second place with -17 were Darlene Werhnyak, Jeanie Reedy and Theresa Walter. Darlene Werhnyak had low gross with a 72. Katie Young was low net with a 64.


