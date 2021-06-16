 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Nears Finish Line Of At-Home COVID-19 Testing Challenge

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department’s Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge is nearing the homestretch with more than 32,000 free test kits in the hands of community members.

“It has been inspiring to see Chattanoogans from every walk of life come together to support and participate in Say Yes! COVID Test,” said Dr. Fernando Urrego, interim health officer of the Hamilton County Health Department. “To everyone who participated, delivered test kits, answered questions or urged a neighbor to join the challenge, I want to say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of the entire community. We are almost at the finish line, so let’s keep the momentum going — don’t stop testing three times a week until all tests are used to keep Hamilton County healthy.”

Similar recognition has come in from leaders across the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community partners, and researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University, who are all part of the cooperative Say Yes! COVID Test effort to determine if testing will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Through May and June, Say Yes! COVID Test has provided households within Chattanooga and the greater Hamilton County access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that residents can self-administer three times a week to identify the infection early and reduce community spread. A limited number of test kits are still available until June 20. Visit www.covidtestchattanooga.org or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 to order a test kit or find a local pickup location.

Chattanooga residents who already have their test kits are invited to join an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards. The optional research study aims to understand if the Say Yes! COVID Test Challenge fostered behavior to prevent the spread of COVID-19, increased knowledge about COVID-19, or affected decisions about COVID-19 vaccination.

Once test kit distribution concludes, Say Yes! COVID Test will compare publicly available data in Chattanooga with data from other communities of similar size that have not received widespread self-administered tests to determine if mass at-home testing successfully decreased COVID-19 spread. Results are expected in the fall of 2021. For more information on the optional study, or to view study results this fall, visit www.covidtestchattanooga.org.

 


June 16, 2021

Felon Who Was Selling Guns At Highway 58 Store Gets 57 Months In Federal Prison

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns. Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

Hamilton County had 22 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,338. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,695, which is 99 percent, and there are 138 active cases. There are 21 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 42 More Coronavirus Deaths, 351 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,348. There are 351 new cases, as that total reaches 900,067 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,482, which is an increase of 51 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,879 cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain’s elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States ... (click for more)

Sports

Joseph Dycus: NL MVP Race Comes Down to Three Candidates

Ronald Acuna being a MVP candidate isn’t exactly a new concept. Had he not lost some 15 games because of injury from last season, he most-likely would have been a finalist for the award alongside teammate Freddie Freeman. This year, he has been arguably the most exciting player in the sport. Acuna was on-fire to start the season and has slightly tapered off average-wise, but has ... (click for more)

Marter, Provow Atop Crowded Choo Choo Leaderboard Entering Final Round

Ryan Marter and Spencer Provow are tied for the lead at 8-under entering Wednesday’s final round of the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, but 17 other golfers lurk within five shots. The congested leaderboard was a byproduct of more challenging conditions at Council Fire Golf Club. After 40 golfers bettered par on the opening day, Tuesday’s second round produced a different ... (click for more)


