Highlander Resigns From School Board; County Commission To Name Replacement On Aug. 4

Steve Highlander, after being named to the County Commission last week, has resigned his County School Board seat.

The County Commission will name his replacement in District 9.

Applicants for the vacancy must submit their resume to the County Commission Office, Room 402, County Courthouse next Tuesday through noon on Tuesday, July 6. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each commissioner will then have the opportunity to schedule a personal interview with applicants prior to their vote at the Aug. 4 Commission Meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room on the fourth floor of the Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave.

Dr. Highlander was chosen as the replacement for Chester Bankston, who moved to Florida and resigned.