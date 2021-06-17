Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases

Hamilton County had 10 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,348.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. It is reported to be a black male, age 61-70.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,707, which is 99 percent, and there are 135 active cases.

There are 17 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are six Hamilton County inpatients.