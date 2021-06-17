Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases

 Thursday, June 17, 2021 86.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Hamilton County had 10 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,348.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county.  It is reported to be a black male, age 61-70.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,707, which is 99 percent, and there are 135 active cases. 

There are 17 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are six Hamilton County inpatients.


June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Walker County, Ga., officials are planning to put a moratorium on large new poultry operations in the county. A resolution says the concept of a "mega poultry house" is relatively new. ... (click for more)

Hearings for violations of the Chattanooga beer code were put on hold last year due to the difficulties caused by remote meetings of the beer board during the COVID pandemic. Beer Inspector Officer ... (click for more)

The contractor will be closing the Bachman Tunnels in East Ridge to clean the tunnels today (Thursday) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday. There will be a signed detour for the traveling public ... (click for more)



Hearings for violations of the Chattanooga beer code were put on hold last year due to the difficulties caused by remote meetings of the beer board during the COVID pandemic. Beer Inspector Officer John Collins with the Chattanooga Police Department told the City Beer Board on Thursday that prior to the pandemic cases were brought to the board in a timely manor and now he is trying ... (click for more)

The contractor will be closing the Bachman Tunnels in East Ridge to clean the tunnels today (Thursday) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday. There will be a signed detour for the traveling public to use. (click for more)

Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response (2)

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Birds Are Racist?

There are growing signs the ‘woke’ culture is awakening more and more conservatives to its outlandish agenda but now comes a sign from the liberal bastion of journalism the Apocalypse may well be upon us. About two weeks ago the Post printed an extensive report under the headline, “The Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry.” I kid you not. As one hysterical Twitter user quickly cited, ... (click for more)

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other ... (click for more)

Vols’ Johnson Claims Choo Choo Title

As he walked off the final hole at Council Fire Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, unaware that he had an insurmountable lead to win the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, Tyler Johnson was suddenly caught off guard by an impromptu recognition of his victory. Tournament director Chris Schmidt asked a member of his staff to blast a loud rendition of “Rocky Top” from nearby speakers, ... (click for more)


