Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, ALI H

2805 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

4514 APT B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROWN, MARK PHILLIP

801 EDMONDSON CIRCLE NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

225 ROLLINGRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAIN, TYRONE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL LITTERING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CONLEY, NIKKI ELIZABETH

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ELLIS, BRYAN SINCLAIR

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST

---

GLENN, MAUQUISHA

4032 TEKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

HAWTHORNE, LAVAUGHN R

2051 LION HEART LN APT 215 REBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR

8203 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211306

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUNTER, BRITTANY LEE

9305 ROYAL SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL

3642 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

JENKINS, NIKITA

1885 RURITAN RD HARRIMAN, 37748

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

---

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

1202 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

JONES, CHRISTIAN

2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

KELLEY, GARY JEROME

1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

KELLY, MARC DEWITT

2066 LIONHEART LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LAWSON, CLARISSA DENISE

105 STEPHENS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MWANGI, ONESMUS M

3410 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE

324 HIDEAWAY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

NOAH, CHRISTOPHER DANTE

6510MABLEVALE CUTOFF LITTLE ROCK, 72209

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSON OF SCHEDULE 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

PADGETT, CORY ALTON

6 CHEROKEE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES

8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

SOURIYAVONG, DOUANG PY

5425 WOODY TR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

TRUJILLO-GARCIA, ALEXANDER

900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

VANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE

457 COUNTY ROAD 783 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)