New Hope Fire Chief From South Pittsburg, 9-Month-Old Daughter Are Among 10 Victims In Horrific I-65 Crash In Alabama

The fire chief for New Hope Volunteer Fire Department was killed along with his nine-month-old daughter in a horrific crash in Butler County, Ala., on Saturday afternoon.

Eight other people died in the fiery I-65 wreck - teens from a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Cody Fox, the 29-year-old fire chief and resident of South Pittsburg, died along with his daughter Ariana.

His fiance, Hayle Anderson, was injured. Cody Fox was a native of Bryant, Ala.

There were 15 vehicles involved in the wreck, including two semis. It apparently was caused due to one vehicle hydroplaning.

The Fox vehicle was a small SUV that overturned.

The Girls Ranch victims were in a van. Another Girls Ranch van did not wreck and the occupants of the vehicle did not see the first van that caught on fire. The driver of the van was pulled from the vehicle.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m.

The Girls Ranch vans were returning from a trip to Gulf Shores.

Cody Fox, who was also plant operation manager at Tennessee Tub Factory, died at the scene, while his daughter died at a hospital in Greenville, Ala.