Planned Parenthood Official Says There Are No Plans To Try To Get Curriculum In The County Schools

An official of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North MIssissippi said there are no plans for the group to try to get its curriculum into the Hamilton County Schools.

Savannah Bearden said, "As confirmed by Hamilton County School officials through multiple news outlets, we have not contacted nor have any plans to bring our curriculum into the Hamilton County Schools."

She said Planned Parenthood has hired a Health Educator and a Community Organizer in Chattanooga.

Ms.





Bearden stated, "Both roles were brought on in response to the amount of support we’ve received from East Tennesseeans and the demand from community partners to provide our organizing and education efforts in Chattanooga full-time. We emphasize that Planned Parenthood does not enter any spaces without consent and any partnerships we form in Chattanooga have been requested directly."Our Chattanooga Community Organizer will act as a conduit for action when it comes to healthcare access for Tennesseeans. They will connect with community partners who share our mission to promote equity in healthcare access so we can help uplift their messages and share the resources that we are able to offer as a statewide organization. The Community Organizer will also educate community members on policies that affect healthcare access and teach people how to share their voices on the local and statewide level. Their first initiative in the area will be a canvassing campaign to educate Chattanoogans about the Covid-19 vaccine and help people gain access to it."Our Health Educator will provide comprehensive, medically accurate, age-appropriate sex education rooted in the National Standards for Sex Ed for those community organizations who request our services."