City Names Interim Administrators

The new Kelly administration has named interim administrators.

The appointments are effective July 1.

For some of the positions, officials said earlier there would be a national search.

The list includes:

Interim Administrator of Public Works, Bill Payne

Interim Deputy Administrator of Public Works, Donald Stone

Interim Deputy Administrator of Transportation in Public Works, Blythe Bailey

Interim Deputy Administrator of Parks & Outdoors, Jason McKinney

Interim Chief Information Technology Officer, Brent Messer

Interim Deputy Chief Information Technology Officer, Koren Sapp

Interim Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer, Shea Jefferson

Interim Deputy Administrator of City Planning, Eric Asboe

Interim Administrator of Community Development, Tony Sammons

Interim Director of RPA, Karen Rennich (effective 7/15)