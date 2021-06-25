Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man from pushing the cart containing the merchandise, but the man fled the area.

* * *

An officer stopped a man on Hixson Pike driving a blue Chevy S10 with no tag. The man said he had taken the Georgia tag off due to it expiring in April. The officer recommended he put the tag back on until he gets the vehicle registration updated. The man had a valid drivers license and no active warrants. He lived around the corner from the traffic stop so the officer followed him to his home so he wouldn't get stopped again. A verbal warning was given.

* * *

Security at 2925 Rossville Blvd. called police to say a man was intoxicated and was refusing to leave. When the officers spoke with the man, he was on the phone with his brother to come

pick him up.

* * *

A man on Lightfoot Mill Road said a man was walking on the side of the roadway and appeared to be having a medical emergency. Police spoke with the man who said he was okay and denied EMS. He said he was just walking home. Police ran him for any active warrants which came back negative. While police were speaking with him his brother drove by and stopped and gave him a ride home.

* * *

A gas station employee at 4711 Brainerd Road told dispatchers a white sedan had been parked outside the gas station for four hours. When police approached the vehicle they found a man and woman in the car. The woman said they parked there and have been looking for gas money. She told police she did not know why her trunk was open. The officer told the gas station employee what they said and he said he didn't want them on the property soliciting money from customers and wanted them to leave. Police told the man and woman they had to leave and they left without incident.

* * *

A man on East 8th Street called police to add to a previous harassment report. He said the same information that was in the previous report (such as the woman contacting him and driving by his apartment). At the same time, the woman called police to report her side of the story. She said earlier in the year she and the man had a romantic relationship, however recently she broke up with him, and since then, he has been attempting to contact her by texting her and calling her repeatedly. While the officer was taking the report, she received three phone calls, all of which she rejected without answering, from a number she said was the man's. She said she was starting to not feel safe. The officer told her to send a text, and saw her do it, to the man saying she no longer wanted contact from him. She was told to report to police if the man attempts to contact her again. The officer placed her residence on the watchlist, specifically for the man's vehicle (a red Nissan sedan with a Tennessee tag).

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue was yelling and banging on the door of a residence. She was yelling that she had warrants and to let her into the house. The officer knew that she did not live at this address. After police spoke with her and gathered information, it was clear she stayed there for the night and had overstayed her welcome. The officer couldn't find any active warrants. She was free to go as a friend came and picked her up.

* * *

A woman said she was stopped on Shallowford Road, about to turn when a vehicle left the lane of travel and passed her. She said the vehicle followed her until she stopped with a Hamilton County deputy near Highway 58. She said the driver of the other vehicle was attempting to get her to stop and was yelling at her. Police then spoke with the man who said that he was somewhere on Shallowford Road when he attempted to pass the woman's car and he said she threw an unknown object out, that struck the passenger side windshield of his vehicle causing a crack. He said he was attempting to get her insurance information but she would not stop her vehicle until they were near Highway 58. Police saw a crack in the window but were unable to determine what caused the crack. Police spoke with the woman who said she did not throw anything out her window. Due to

no video surveillance in the area where the incident occurred, police were unable to determine if the woman threw an object at the man's car or not.

* * *

A man on Philis Drive/East Brainerd Road said he was giving a man a ride for a friend and had his pistol on the middle console. He said while they were at a red light the man grabbed his gun and jumped out of the car, running towards Philis Drive. He said the man was about 6'3" and had a W tattoo in the middle of his forehead. Officers drove through the area where the suspect ran and did not locate anything. Officers entered the gun into NCIC.

* * *

An anonymous woman on Sheridan Avenue called in saying that a white Blazer (unknown year) was riding by her home and threatening the residence with a black "tech 9" gun. The caller said the vehicle was occupied by a woman driver with blonde hair and two male passengers. The caller said the suspects said "they would be back" and circled the area eight times. Police searched the area and did not locate a vehicle matching the description. The caller did not wish to speak any further. The residence was added to the watch list.

* * *

Police received a call about a women on East 8th Street needing somewhere to stay. Police made contact with the woman and gave her a ride.

* * *

A woman on Ceceila Drive said someone stole her iPhone XS and her Michael Kors wallet from her vehicle overnight.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Cain Avenue between two neighbors. The argument stemmed from one man making accusations against a woman, regarding damaging another neighbor's vehicle, none of this had anything to do with the man. Both parties were clear to leave the other alone.

* * *

A woman on Rosalind Lane said her boyfriend would not give her the keys to her car. The boyfriend said he didn't have the keys and that he had thrown them in the yard. Police searched the yard but were unable to find the keys. The woman said she didn't want to press any charges against him and that she would look for the keys again in the morning.

* * *

A woman on Watson Road called police because her husband was starting to become intoxicated while drinking beer. She said her husband could sometimes become angry and aggressive while drinking. The woman asked if police would talk to him so that he would not get angry tonight. Police spoke to the husband.

* * *

An officer was writing a report, backed in off a gravel road on 38th Street, when a white Ford Escape passed by at an extremely high rate of speed. The officer attempted to pull out behind the vehicle and it cut down a side street immediately. The officer tried to catch up to the car but soon lost sight of it before getting close enough to get a tag number. The officer relayed the information via in car radio to teammates and another officer shortly found the car and got behind it. He tired to stop the car around the 3800 block of Kirkland but it didn't stop to his emergency equipment. Instead it turned onto 37th Street and accelerated before four suspects bailed out of the vehicle on foot and left the car in drive. The officer still had eyes on the vehicle and ran to stop it from crashing into the leasing office at the Alton Park Villages. All of the suspects ran away in different directions and the officer was unable to get descriptions of them. Inside the vehicle an ID and computer was found with a woman's name on them. Police went to her home on Fulton Street where she made a theft from vehicle report. In total about $950 of items were stolen from her car. The Ford Escape was dusted for prints which yielded nothing usable. Two phones were located in the car, as well as keys to an Acura and a Nissan and some clothing. A follow-up will be done on the cell phones and at Alton Park Villages' leasing office since the suspects ran directly in front of their camera.

* * *

A woman on Citico Avenue called police to say there was an unknown man sleeping on her back porch. Police spoke with the man who said he was the brother of the homeowner. Police checked with the homeowner who confirmed he was her brother and that everything was fine.