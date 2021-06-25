 Friday, June 25, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against Georgia To "Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions Of New Voting Law"

Friday, June 25, 2021

The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it filed a lawsuit against the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Georgia State Election Board over recent voting procedures adopted by Georgia Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law in March. The United States’ complaint challenges provisions of Senate Bill 202 under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

“The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.  “This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information.”

“The right to vote is one of the most central rights in our democracy and protecting the right to vote for all Americans is at the core of the Civil Rights Division’s mission,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will use all the tools it has available to ensure that each eligible citizen can register, cast a ballot, and have that ballot counted free from racial discrimination. Laws adopted with a racially motivated purpose, like Georgia Senate Bill 202, simply have no place in democracy today.”

“One of the fundamental rights of our democracy is the right to vote.  That right should be protected for every citizen of our district, regardless of race,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to vote.”    

The United States’ complaint contends that several provisions of Senate Bill 202 were adopted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right to vote on account of race.  The Justice Department’s lawsuit alleges that the cumulative and discriminatory effect of these laws—particularly on black voters—was known to lawmakers and that lawmakers adopted the law despite this.

The United States’ complaint challenges several provisions of Senate Bill 202, including a provision banning government entities from distributing unsolicited absentee ballot applications; the imposition of costly and onerous fines on civic organizations, churches and advocacy groups that distribute follow-up absentee ballot applications; the shortening of the deadline to request absentee ballots to 11 days before Election Day; the requirement that voters who do not have identification issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services photocopy another form of identification in order to request an absentee ballot without allowing for use of the last four digits of a social security number for such applications; significant limitations on counties’ use of absentee ballot drop boxes; the prohibition on efforts by churches and civic groups to provide food or water to persons waiting in long lines to vote; and the prohibition on counting out-of-precinct provisional ballots cast before 5 p.m. on Election Day. The complaint asks the court to prohibit Georgia from enforcing these requirements, said officials.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco also issued a memo to United States Attorneys and FBI Field Offices Friday on investigating and prosecuting threats to election officials. To assist with this effort the department will also establish an intra-Departmental task force to address the rising threats.

Friday’s announcements follow Attorney General Garland’s recent commitment to expand the Justice Department’s efforts to safeguard voting rights.

More information about the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting laws is available on the Department of Justice’s website at www.justice.gov/crt/about/vot.  Complaints about discriminatory voting practices may be reported to the Voting Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division at 1-800-253-3931. 


June 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

June 25, 2021

Trammell Pleads Guilty In 2017 Murder Of Desmond Clay

June 25, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man ... (click for more)

In a plea agreement entered Friday before Judge Don Poole in Hamilton County Criminal Court, Desmond Trammell pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Desmond Clay. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man from pushing the cart containing the merchandise, but the man fled the area. * * * An officer stopped a man on Hixson Pike driving a blue Chevy S10 with no tag. The man said he had taken ... (click for more)

Trammell Pleads Guilty In 2017 Murder Of Desmond Clay

In a plea agreement entered Friday before Judge Don Poole in Hamilton County Criminal Court, Desmond Trammell pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Desmond Clay. Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said the homicide occurred on July 26, 2017. At 10:18 p.m. that day, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot call. The victim, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Daddy: “I’m Ready”

Albert Einstein once said, "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." So, allow me to say I’m a big believer of miracles, having felt their power time and time again. Not long ago I read of a real one – with actual pictures – and was moved by the story, which I shall share. But, first, ... (click for more)

Sports

Senators Blackburn, Blumenthal, Colleagues Pitch Bill To Save Minor League Baseball Teams

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Ca.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.V.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tennessee ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors