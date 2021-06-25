Georgia Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 256 New Cases
Friday, June 25, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,445.
There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches 902,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,852, which is an increase of 54 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,242 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,754 cases, up 6; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,006 cases, up 2; 232 deaths; 789 hospitalizations, up 1