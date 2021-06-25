Georgia Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 256 New Cases

 Friday, June 25, 2021 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,445.

There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches 902,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,852, which is an increase of 54 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,255 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,242 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,754 cases, up 6; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,006 cases, up 2; 232 deaths; 789 hospitalizations, up 1

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 15 More Cases


A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 15 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,428. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. The number ... (click for more)



Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Daddy: “I’m Ready”

Albert Einstein once said, "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." So, allow me to say I’m a big believer of miracles, having felt their power time and time again. Not long ago I read of a real one – with actual pictures – and was moved by the story, which I shall share. But, first, ... (click for more)

Sports

Senators Blackburn, Blumenthal, Colleagues Pitch Bill To Save Minor League Baseball Teams

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Ca.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.V.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tennessee ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)


