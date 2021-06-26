Georgia Has 25 More COVID Deaths, 283 New Cases
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469.
There are 283 new cases, as that total reaches 902,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,894, which is an increase of 42 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,242 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,755 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,009 cases, up 3; 232 deaths; 789 hospitalizations