Man Has Possible Life-Threatening Injuries After He Is Stabbed On Highway 153 In Road Rage Incident

A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, 38, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

The victim said he was slowing down due to traffic congestion when Stewart sped up behind him. He said he tapped his brakes to get Stewart's attention. He said Stewart then swerved around him and began throwing items at him from his car.

The victim said he tried to get away but got caught in traffic on Highway 153.

He said Stewart got out of his car and started banging on the window of his window. He said they then get into a fight and Stewart pulled a knife.

Police said Stewart was trying to check himself into a hospital for psychological treatment at the time of his arrest.